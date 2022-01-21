Nearly all Covid restrictions to be lifted in Ireland from tomorrow
Rules to be lifted from 6am tomorrow
Almost all Covid restrictions will be lifted in Ireland from 6am on Saturday, the country’s premier Micheal Martin has confirmed.
The only rules which will remain in place will be face masks, self-isolating after testing positive for the virus and Covid passes for international travel.
More follows.
