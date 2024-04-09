Watch live as Simon Harris to be confirmed as Ireland’s new prime minister

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Ireland’s new leader Simon Harris is presented at parliament to be formally named the new Taoiseach after Leo Varadkar stepped down on 20 March.

The Dail parliament in Dublin convened on Tuesday 9 April ahead of the expected election of Mr Harris as the country’s youngest leader.

A 37-year-old father-of-two, he will be appointed Ireland’s 15th Taoiseach.

Proceedings in Ireland’s lower house of parliament commenced shortly after 10:30am with an address by Mr Varadkar.

He said his time in government had been the “most fulfilling and rewarding time” of his life.

“But today is the beginning of a new era for my party, a new chapter in my life and a new phase for this coalition government,” he added.

A proposer and seconder will nominate Mr Harris as the next taoiseach during the Dail sitting.

Speeches are expected to be made by the government parties as well as the main opposition party Sinn Fein and other politicians, who are expected to call for a general election.

As the Government holds a majority in the Dail, Mr Harris is set to win the vote on Tuesday.