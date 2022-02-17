Ireland braced for ‘damaging’ winds and floods as Storm Eunice blows in

A red weather warning has been issued for the south-west of Ireland as the island braces for the arrival of Storm Eunice.

The Met Eireann storm warning for Counties Kerry and Cork comes into effect at 3am on Friday morning and will remain in place until 8am.

“Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight and Friday morning, bringing severe and damaging winds,” said the national forecaster.

“South-west winds veering north-west will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h, with gusts in excess of 130km/h. Some coastal flooding, especially at high tide.”

A status orange storm warning has been issued for several other counties.

Counties Clare, Galway, Waterford, Wexford, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow, Laois, Offaly and Dublin are covered by the warning that will be in place from 3am to 11am.

A status orange snow warning has been issued for Counties Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon from 3am on Friday to 3pm.

“Storm Eunice will bring heavy sleet and snow, leading to blizzard-like conditions in parts, with treacherous driving conditions,” said Met Eireann.

A status yellow wind, rain and snow warning covers the rest of the country from the early hours of Friday to 3pm.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow wind and snow warning has been issued by the Met Office covering the period 3am on Friday to 6pm.

“Storm Eunice may cause disruption due to heavy snow and some strong winds on Friday,” said the UK forecaster.

The warnings were issued during a slight lull in the stormy conditions after Storm Dudley swept across the island on Wednesday.