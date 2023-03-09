Ireland to hold vote to remove sexist reference from constitution

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A sexist reference to a ‘woman’s place in the home’ could be removed from Ireland’s constitution under plans drawn up by the government.

Ministers announced on Wednesday that a referendum would be held in November to get consent from the public for the proposal.

Article 41.2 of the constitution states that, “In particular, the State recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved.

“The State shall, therefore, endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home.”

Changes to the constitution, written in 1937, must be approved by popular vote.

Ireland has held 38 referendums on the document since its inception, including one to approve same-sex marriage in 2015. It was passed with a large majority, as were plans to liberalise restrictive abortion laws.

A forum used to debate proposed constitutional changes before a referendum - known as a citizen’s assembly - recommended removing the references to a woman’s place in the home and replacing them with non-discriminatory and gender-neutral language.

Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s premier, announced the plan on 8 March - International Women’s Day.

He said: "For too long, women and girls have carried a disproportionate share of caring responsibilities, been discriminated against at home and in the workplace, objectified or lived in fear of domestic or gender-based violence”.

Roderic O’Gorman, the minister for children and equality said:”I commend the Citizens Assembly on Gender Equality and the membership of the recent Special Oireachtas Committee on Gender Equality for their work to advance these difficult and sensitive issues.

“My department will very shortly be convening an inter-departmental committee to develop policy recommendations for consideration by government, with a view to agreement by government of wording for the proposed referenda."

The exact language of the suggested changes will be put forward in June.