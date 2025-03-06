Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spanish authorities have reopened the investigation into the death of the founder of fashion empire Mango in a mountain accident last December.

Isak Andic, 71, died after slipping from a 150-metre cliff while hiking with his son Jonathan in the Montserrat caves near Barcelona.

As the only witness, Jonathan Andic, 43, was questioned twice about the incident, which police still consider an accident.

Investigators are also said to have questioned the fashion tycoon’s partner Estefania Knuth - who was amongst the last people to see him alive - his son, chauffeur and a local police officer who attended the scene.

The case was provisionally archived as a judge found no evidence pointing to crime.

But overnight the judge re-opened the case as investigators believe the witness statements were inconsistent with results of on-site inspections, according to an El Pais report.

“In spite of this the police have not detected that the businessman’s son is intentionally withholding information or providing erroneous data in order to cover up a possible crime,” the report said.

Some reports have said the re-opening is a formality to receive more police information.

Both the police force in-charge, Mossos d'Esquadra, and the courts have confirmed the case’s re-opening but declined to comment further.

open image in gallery Isak Andic stands next to Spain’s Princess Letizia during a visit to a factory near Barcelona ( REUTERS )

At the time of his death Isak Andic was the wealthiest man in Catalonia, with a net worth of around $4.5bn (£3.56bn).

He founded Mango in 1984 with his brother and saw its expansion to over 14,000 employees across more than 2,700 stores worldwide by March 2024.

“Isak has been an example for all of us,” a statement from Mango CEO Toni Ruiz said at the time. “His departure leaves a huge void but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements.

“It is up to us, and this is the best tribute we can make to Isak and which we will fulfil, to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud.”

Mango’s first UK store opened in 1999, and there are more than 60 stores across the country.

The fashion brand’s turnover was €3.1bn (£2.58bn) in 2023, with 33 per cent of its business online and a presence across more than 120 markets.

But Mr Andic himself maintained a low public profile for many years. He had been planning to build the world's largest yacht but later changed his mind before the project started.

Catalonia’s president Salvador Illa Roca said at the time he was “dismayed” by the loss of Mr Andic, describing him as a “committed businessman” who contributed to “making Catalonia great and projecting it to the world”.

“He leaves an indelible mark on the Catalan and global fashion sector. My condolences and those of the entire government to family, friends and the Mango team,” he said.