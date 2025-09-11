Italy tells Israel to respect rights of Italians on Gaza flotilla after attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy has told Israel to respect the rights of Italians taking part in an activist flotilla that is seeking to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza, after the latest boat was attacked with incendiary devices in Tunisian waters.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told parliament on Thursday that Italy would be monitoring the flotilla and providing consular and diplomatic assistance to the 58 Italians taking part, including some lawmakers.

“Our embassy in Tel Aviv, under my instruction, talked to the Israeli authorities about the respect of the rights for all the fellow citizens who are part of the flotilla including among them several members of parliament,” Tajani said. “I also called Foreign Minister (Gideon) Saar to personally make him aware of the matter.”

He spoke hours before other boats participating in the flotilla were due to set sail from Siracusa, Sicily.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said Wednesday that it was attacked with incendiary devices for a second night in a row when a drone targeted one of its boats that was docked in Tunisian waters.

The group shared CCTV footage showing people on board the British-flagged “Alma” shouting “fire” and pointing to the sky. Projectiles on fire fell on the deck, exploding and setting off a blaze. No one was injured.

The attack appeared similar to the one the night before on the Portuguese-flagged “Family” vessel. Tajani said the ministry was closely following the flotilla’s progress and staying “in close contact” with the Italian spokesperson of the group.

Flotilla participants have reported seeing drones in the moments preceding the attacks and other moments during the journey from Barcelona.

Both the Alma and Family were mother ships of the mission, providing support and provisions to smaller vessels and carrying the most high-profile members of the flotilla, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

Tunisia’s Interior Ministry described Wednesday's attack as a ’’premeditated act″ and said in a statement that an investigation was underway into who was behind it. It did not elaborate.

While falling short of providing concrete evidence, some activists blamed Israel, which has in the past intercepted other activist boats seeking to reach Gaza by sea. Israel has not responded to the accusations. It has previously dismissed the flotillas as publicity stunts, saying a blockade is necessary to prevent smuggling, particularly of weapons.