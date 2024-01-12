Jump to content

Watch live as Israeli protesters set up Shabbat table near the Hague

Oliver Browning
Friday 12 January 2024 09:38
Watch live as Israeli protesters set up a Shabbat table near the Hague in honour of hostages taken on 7 October, as judges hold the second day of hearings over the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

A legal hearing into the war in Gaza opened on Thursday 11 January, as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hears arguments alleging that Israel is committing genocide in the territory.

South Africa, which has brought the case, is asking the UN court to act urgently “to protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the genocide convention, which continues to be violated with impunity”.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is standing in support of South Africa at the ICJ for the hearings – arguing that the country’s case was “very strong”.

Speaking after the first day’s hearing in the Netherlands court, Mr Corbyn said the South African delegation’s presentation was “brilliantly prepared and brilliantly put forward”.

