Watch live: Hundreds gather in Berlin for Israel solidarity demo at Brandenburg Gate

Watch live as hundreds of Israel supporters are expected to participate in a rally at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate on Sunday 22 October.

The protest, entitled “Standing up against terror, hatred and antisemitism - in solidarity and compassion with Israel,” has been organised by Germany’s Central Council of Jews, political parties, unions and civil society.

Demonstrations are continuing across Europe, a day after 100,000 people marched in a pro-Palestine rally in London.

The British government on Sunday said it will speak to the Metropolitan Police about its decision not to act over a video showing protesters chanting “Jihad” on the streets of the capital, a Cabinet minister has said.

No offences were identified in a video of a Hizb ut-Tahrir protest showing a man chanting “Jihad”.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said “a lot of people” will find the Met’s analysis “surprising”, adding: “That’s something that we intend to raise with them and to discuss this incident with them.”

A video posted on social media shows a man speaking into a microphone in front of a banner reading “Muslim Armies! Rescue the People of Palestine”, with the name of the group “Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain” on it.