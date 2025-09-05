Spanish minister says Israeli cycling team should be expelled from Vuelta after protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain’s foreign minister says that he would support the expulsion of Israel Premier Tech from the Spanish Vuelta cycling race after the team was targeted by a pro-Palestinian protest that disrupted the event.

Spain’s top diplomat José Manuel Albares said late on Thursday that he would “understand and be in favor” of the Israeli team being removed from the race, while adding that his government doesn’t claim to have the power to do so. He made the statement in response to a question by a journalist on Spain’s national radio RNE.

“We have to send a message to Israel and the Israeli society that Europe and Israel can only have normal relations when human rights are respected,” Albares said.

Wednesday’s protest in the northern city of Bilbao targeted the Israel Premier Tech team while Israel continues its military invasion into Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of civilians in retaliation for the Hamas attacks in October 2023.

The protest produced chaotic scenes of a crowd pushing against temporary metal barriers along the final kilometers of the course with police and security personnel holding them back. Many protestors carried Palestine flags and pro-Palestine signs.

Race officials called off the stage about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the end of the circular route out of and into Bilbao. There was no stage winner.

Immediately after the incident, Vuelta organizers issued a statement condemning the “events that took place" while also backing the right to peaceful protest.

“La Vuelta respects and defends the right to peaceful demonstration within the context of the event, but cannot tolerate any acts that put at risk the physical safety of the participants or any member of the race caravan,” the statement read.

Vuelta technical director Kiko Garcia, however, appeared to suggest that Israel Premier Tech should consider dropping out or for the UCI, cycling's governing body, to intervene, because there was a risk of more protests if it kept racing.

“At some point someone will have to decide if we protect an international event like the Vuelta, or if we protect a team,” García said.

“Everyone needs to try to find a solution, which for me right now is that the Israeli team realizes that by being here it doesn’t help the safety of everyone else. But we can’t make that decision, the team has to do it," he said.

Israel Premier Tech, however, stated it was not pulling out.

“Any other course of action sets a dangerous precedent in the sport of cycling — not only for Israel Premier Tech, but for all teams,” it said.

García also said that the Vuelta had told the UCI about the possibility of protests against Israel Premier Tech before the race began.

UCI condemned the incident, saying that “cycling in particular, has a role to play in bringing people together and overcoming barriers between them, and should under no circumstances be used as a tool for punishment.”

The UCI declined to comment on the minister's comments when asked by the Associated Press.

The Palestinian cause is backed by many Spaniards, including its left-wing government, which recognized a Palestinian state last year.

Thursday’s stage went as planned without any more protests. It was held in the rural Cantabria region.

Former Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard leads the three-week race after 12 stages.

The Grand Tour ends in Madrid on Sept. 14.

