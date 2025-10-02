Istanbul rocked by 5.0 magnitude earthquake

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake has rattled buildings in Turkey's largest city, Istanbul.
The tremors on Thursday sent some people rushing out to the streets, according to witnesses.
The AFAD disaster agency said the tremor was centred in the Marmara Sea, southwest of Istanbul, along a faultline long seen as a risk for the city of 16 million people.
This is a breaking story. More soon..
