At least four killed and dozens injured as high winds hit Istanbul

Four people have been killed and and at least 19 others injured after extreme winds hit Turkey’s biggest city Istanbul.

Winds of up to 130 km (81 miles) per hour were felt, according to the country’s Meteorology General Directorate, with extreme conditions expected in nearby provinces like the western coastal city of Izmir.

“Due to the adverse weather conditions caused by southwesterly winds that have been effective in Istanbul since the morning, four people have lost their lives, one of whom was a foreign national and three were our citizens; 19 of our citizens were wounded, three of whom are in critical condition,” the city’s governor’s office said in a statement.

The winds have knocked down parts of buildings, including concrete slabs off roofs and walls, according to footage, with pedestrians seen narrowly escaping the flying debris.

Turkey’s flag-carrier Turkish Airlines reported disruptions to its flight schedule, while the Bosphorus has been closed to traffic from both directions.

Footage from Izmir also showed sea levels rising, with high waves crashing along the shores of the Aegean city, while roads appeared to have been overflowing with water.

The strong winds also forced authorities to cancel ferry services between the coastal resorts of Bodrum and Datca, the private DHA news agency reported.