Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A sweeping indictment has been filed against Istanbul's jailed mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in which he has been accused of 142 offences tied to corruption and organised crime.

The city’s chief public prosecutor is seeking a total prison sentence exceeding 2,000 years for Mr Imamoglu.

Imamoglu, a leading opposition figure widely seen as a key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was arrested in March alongside several municipal officials.

They were accused of operating a criminal organisation, bribery, extortion, and bid-rigging – charges the mayor vehemently denies.

Critics widely interpret these accusations as a politically driven attempt to undermine the primary opposition, with his initial arrest sparking Turkey's most significant public demonstrations in more than a decade.

Chief prosecutor Akin Gurlek said the indictment is 3,900 pages and names 402 suspects including Mr Imamoglu as the chief suspect, Turkish media reports said.

Mr Imamoglu was charged with organising a criminal group, 12 counts of bribery, seven counts of money laundering and seven counts of fraud, according to Mr Gurlek's office.

Additionally, he is held responsible for multiple crimes allegedly committed by others including bribery, fraud and tender-rigging.

open image in gallery Imamoglu faces a lengthy jail sentence if found guilty. He denies the charges ( AP Foto/archivo )

A trial date is expected to be set once the court formally accepts the indictment.

If convicted of all charges, he could be sentenced to 2,352 years in prison, according to the indictment.

"This case is not legal - it is entirely political. Its aim is to stop the Republican People's Party, which came first in the last elections, and to block its presidential candidate," the party's chairman, Ozgur Ozel, said on X.

"What happened today is a blatant judicial intervention in democratic politics and the outcome of future elections."

The corruption case is one of several legal proceedings targeting Mr Imamoglu.

Last month, prosecutors filed espionage charges against him related to an investigation of his political campaign and a businessman arrested in July for reportedly conducting intelligence activities on behalf of foreign governments.

Mr Imamoglu is accused of transferring personal data of Istanbul residents to secure international funding for his campaign.

He has dismissed the charges as "nonsense".

Other ongoing legal cases include allegations of insulting members of the Supreme Election Council, threats and insults directed at Mr Gurlek, the prosecutor, and accusations of diploma and document forgery.

Critics view the legal cases, along with cases against other mayors and officials from the main opposition Republican People's Party, as part of a broader crackdown following a strong performance in last year's local elections.

Several municipalities run by the party have faced waves of arrests throughout the year.

The government rejects the accusations, insisting the judiciary is independent and the investigations are focused on corruption or other wrongdoing.