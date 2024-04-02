Istanbul nightclub fire kills at least 29 as several people detained

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fire at a nightclub in Istanbul has left at least 29 people dead, according to officials and early reports.

At least one person was being treated at a hospital, the Istanbul governor’s office said, following previous reports that 25 were dead and seven people seriously injured.

Several people have been detained for questioning over the blaze, said Turkey’s justice minister.

The nightclub – which was closed for the renovations – was on the ground floor of a 16-story residential building in the Besiktas district, which sits on the European side of the city bisected by the Bosphorus River.

Istanbul governor Davut Gul told reporters at the scene that the cause of the fire was under investigation, and the victims were believed to be involved in the renovation work.

Authorities detained five people for questioning, including the club’s managers and one person in charge of the renovations, justice minister Yilmaz Tunc said.

Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said authorities were inspecting the entire building to assess its safety. Several firefighting and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, he said.

