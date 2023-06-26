For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police detained almost 100 people taking part in annual Pride marches in the cities of Istanbul and Izmir on Sunday.

Officers in riot gear prevented access to Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue and the central Taksim Square, while streets nearby were blockaded and public transport in the area suspended.

Marchers gathered instead in Mistik Park in the Sisli district, although a rainbow flag was later unfurled at the top of the historic Galata tower overlooking the Bosphorus.

Protesters defied a Pride ban to march in Istanbul, where police made more than 50 arrests (AP)

Homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, but hostility to it is widespread and police crackdowns on Pride parades have become tougher over the years.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s government and his Islamist AK Party has toughened its stance against LGBT+ freedoms. After his election victory last month, Erdogan accused opposition parties of being “pro-LGBT+”.

Police held more than 50 in Istanbul after the march, organisers said. Amnesty International’s Turkey office said at least one person suffered head injuries while being detained by police.

“We don’t accept this hate and denial policy,” Istanbul LGBTI+ Pride Week said in a statement

Earlier this month, Istanbul governor Davut Gul said any activity threatening the traditional family structure would not be allowed. Anti-LGBT+ stickers and posters were seen in public squares in the city.

In Izmir, on Turkey’s western coast, police detained at least 44 people after authorities banned the Pride march there.

Videos posted to social media showed police clearing marchers from the streets.