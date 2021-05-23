Italy cable car crash leaves nine people dead near Lake Maggiore

Italy’s Alpine rescue service say that nine people have been killed after a cable car plunged to the ground on a mountainside in the country’s north.

Another three people have been taken to hospital, Italy’s Alpine rescue service said.

Italian media reported that two children have been taken to hospital by helicopter in Turin.

The cable car fell near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region, Alpine rescue service spokesman Walter Milan said.

Mr Milan told RaiNews24 television that it is a “very serious accident”.

He added that the car had fallen from a considerable height and was now “crumpled” in the woods below.

Italian news wire ANSA say the cable car was carrying 11 people before the accident.

The lift had recently reopened as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted in Italy.

Mr Milan said that the cable line had been renovated in 2016.

Mottarone, which reaches a height of 4,900 feet, overlooks a lake and the surrounding Alps of the Piedmont region.

It features a small amusement park, Alpyland, with a children’s rollercoaster.

