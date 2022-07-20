Italy’s Draghi government in peril after coalition partners withdraw support

Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi is facing the end of his premiership after the right-wing parties in his government’s coalition withdrew their support for him.

Mr Draghi won a confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday evening, but did so without the backing of key parties in his national unity government.

The prime minister has held the role for 18 months but handed in his resignation to the president last Thursday, because the populist Five Star movement pulled out of a confidence vote on a cost-of-living aid package.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi flanked by ministers during the Senate confidence vote on Draghi's government (EPA)

The president, Sergio Mattarella, rejected Mr Draghi’s resignation and Mr Draghi returned to the Senate to say that he would abide by calls to stay in the job.

He called for a new pact of unity and a vote of confidence in the Senate.

“The only way, if we want to stay together, is to rebuild this pact, with courage, altruism and credibility,” Mr Draghi told the Senate.

However three of Mr Draghi’s main coalition partners snubbed the vote on Wednesday evening, leaving Italy’s government on the brink of collapse.

An early election in September or October is now the most likely outcome.

Right-wing parties Forza Italia and the League parties did not take part in the vote, along with the populist Five Star Movement.

European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Twitter that the “irresponsible” move against Mr Draghi could lead to a “perfect storm” and “difficult months ahead” for Italy.

After the vote, Five Star’s former leader Luigi di Maio said politics had failed, calling the result a “black page” for Italy.

Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini said she would quit Forza Italia over their decision to abstain.

Additional reporting from Reuters.