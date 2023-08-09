41 migrants die in shipwreck off coast of Italy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Forty-one migrants have died in a shipwreck in the central Mediterranean, according to accounts from survivors who have reached the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Italian news agency Ansa said four people who survived the shipwreck last week – who have only just reached Lampedusa – told rescuers that they were on a boat carrying 45 people, including three children.

The boat set off on Thursday morning from Tunisia's Sfax, a hot spot in the migration crisis, but capsized and sank after a few hours, the survivors were quoted as saying. More than 1,800 people have died attempting the crossing from North Africa to Europe so far this year, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Lampedusa has for years been the first port of call for thousands of people making the treacherous journey by sea from north Africa.

The survivors - from Ivory Coast and Guinea - said they were rescued by a cargo ship and then transferred onto an Italian coast guard vessel. The coast guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alessandra Filograno, a spokeswoman for the Italian Red Cross, confirmed four survivors arrived at the Lampedusa holding centre on Wednesday morning: two men, a woman and an unaccompanied minor. Ms Filograno had no further information.

It is unclear if the news given by Ansa was linked to the two shipwrecks that the Italian coast guard had reported on Sunday, saying around 30 people were missing from them.

The coast guard had also said they had recovered 57 survivors and two bodies, amid media reports that at least one of the sunken boats had set off from Sfax on Thursday.

Separately, Tunisian authorities said on Monday that they had recovered 11 bodies from a shipwreck near Sfax on Sunday, with 44 migrants still missing from that sinking. Last month, the EU signed a deal with Tunisia that is expected to be worth around €1bn (£860m) which includes help to stop irregular migration into the bloc.

Italy has seen around 93,700 migrant arrivals by sea so far this year, according to the country's Interior Ministry data last updated on Monday, compared to 44,700 in the same period of 2022.

Reuters