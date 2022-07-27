A 56-year-old British tourist fell to her death while hiking in Italy with her husband.

According to local reports, the hiker fell 100ft from the Santner via ferrata on the Catinaccio, in the Dolomites, northern Italy.

She was hiking with her husband during the accident and the pair were descending the mountain shortly before 2pm and was on their way to the Coronelle refuge when she lost her balance. The Briton’s body was subsequently recovered by a mountain rescue team deploying helicopters to assist the mission.

The victim has not yet been identified in local reports.

Just days earlier, a 55-year-old tourist died hiking the famous mountain range, after he lost his grip along the Santner via ferrata.

Additionally, a week ago a young man also lost his life when he fell from the Laurenzi via ferrata on the Catinaccio.

The news comes weeks after British tourist Gerard Christopher Turner was found dead at the bottom of a cliff following his disappearance on a walk in the woods near where he was staying with his family in Lezzono, Lake Como, near the Alps in northern Italy.

A helicopter, utilising a thermoscanner, was used to try to locate the tourist before his body was eventually found at the bottom of a gorge by drones flown by firefighters.

The Independent has approached the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office for comment.

More follows...