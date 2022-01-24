More than 1,000 Italian lawmakers and regional delegates on Monday began voting for Italy’s next president amid heightened security measures, including 800 policemen and surveillance helicopters.

With little common consensus among electors and a voting system shrouded in secrecy, it’s unclear who will take up residency in the Quirinal Palace after President Sergio Mattarella leaves. So far, no single candidate has garnered unabated support despite a handful of popular names.

A final decision should be known by the end of the week at the latest.

Incumbent Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been widely touted by pollsters as a possible winner. But talk of a Draghi victory has ruffled feathers, with many Italians concerned that any move from prime minister to president could fragment the country’s coalition government and result in snap elections.

Other contenders for Italy’s top position include a favourite of the Democratic Party and the Five Star Movement former minister Andrea Riccardi, Justice Minister Marta Cartabia and the head of Centrists for Europe, Pier Ferdinando Casini.

Even outgoing President Mattarella, who’s eligible for another term, has received support from some of Italy’s political heavyweights like former prime minister Enrico Letta. Mattarella, however, has repeatedly said he would not be taking on the role again.

Meanwhile former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s presidential bid ended abruptly on Saturday following weeks of intense campaigning, with local media citing health concerns as one of the reasons for his stepping down.

"I have decided to take another step on the road to national responsibility, asking those who proposed it to renounce indicating my name for the Presidency of the Republic," Berlusconi said on Saturday.

He had received the backing of Italy’s centre-right coalition last week, despite his troubled past. Just hours before voting was set to begin, the coalition made up of centre to far-right parties had yet to announce a candidate.

Voting kicked off at 3pm local time in parliament under strict coronavirus measures and will likely be the first of four rounds.

A candidate can only win in the first three rounds if they secure at least two-thirds majority, while absolute majority is enough to win the fourth round.

In the absence of a collective deal among the main political parties, most are expected to cast blank ballots, leading to a second day of voting. If voting reaches a fourth round, a majority of 505 will be sufficient to elect the person who will become Italy’s 13th leader since the end of World War II when Enrico de Nicola became the new republic’s first president.