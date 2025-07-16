Up to 10,000 prisoners could be released to ease overcrowding in Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy may release up to around 10,000 people from prison to ease overcrowding, the Justice Ministry has announced.

Some 10,105 prisoners, or about 15 per cent of the total population of inmates, are "potentially eligible" for alternative measures to prison, such as house arrest or probation, the ministry said late on Tuesday.

The option would apply to people whose convictions are final and no longer subject to appeal, have less than two years of sentences left to serve, and have no serious disciplinary offences in the past 12 months.

People serving time for serious crimes such as terrorism, organised crime, rape, migrant trafficking and kidnapping would be excluded.

According to the World Prison Brief database, Italy has one of Europe's worst prison overcrowding records, with an occupancy level of around 122 per cent.

open image in gallery Some 10,105 prisoners are ‘potentially eligible’ for alternative measures to prison ( Reuters )

Any level above 100 per cent indicates that prisons are occupied above their maximum capacity.

Only Cyprus, France and Turkey have higher scores in Europe, according to the database.

The plight of prisoners has attracted attention in Italy following a rise in suicides and complaints about soaring summer temperatures in detention facilities that are not air-conditioned.

However, the early release of prisoners is a politically sensitive move, and the Justice Ministry indicated that it would not happen overnight.

It said it had set up a task force to liaise with prisons and parole judges to facilitate decisions on individual cases, which will meet weekly and report on its work by September.