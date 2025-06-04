Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Protests that block traffic to be banned in Italy

The session was temporarily suspended when opposition lawmakers staged a protest on the floor of the chamber

Alvise Armellini
Wednesday 04 June 2025 15:38 BST
Comments
Inmates' relatives form a human chain and block traffic to protest a ban on family visits, as part of new rules introduced to contain the coronavirus outbreak, outside the Poggioreale prison in Naples on Monday
Italy's upper house of parliament has approved a wide-ranging security decree targeting public protests and "legal" cannabis, sparking outrage from opposition groups and civil rights campaigners.

The decree, championed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition government, passed the Senate with a 109-69 vote, with one abstention.

The session was temporarily suspended due to protests from opposition lawmakers, who chanted "shame, shame" on the chamber floor.

Francesco Boccia, a leading senator for the centre-left Democratic Party, criticised the decree, stating, "We challenge a government that wants to imprison children, students who strike, and protesters outside factories."

The approved measures criminalise blocking roads and defacing public property, a move seen as targeting anti-climate change activists who have disrupted traffic and vandalised monuments in Italy.

It introduces new crimes against revolts in prison and migrant detention centres, punishing even acts of passive resistance, and against people who occupy private property, such as social housing.

The measures, spearheaded by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition government, have been criticised by opposition groups and civil rights campaigners as unduly repressive
It bans the trade of "cannabis light", or hemp, which unlike marijuana has no mind-altering qualities, infuriating local entrepreneurs who say the move will cost thousands of jobs and imperil millions of euros of investments.

The bill scraps an exemption from prison detention for convicted pregnant women or those with babies, as backers say the rule was exploited by female members of the Roma ethnic minority to escape punishment for serial pickpocketing.

"It's useless to say that this decree is inhumane, because women who have children in order to steal are not worthy of having them," said Gianni Berrino, a senator from Meloni's Brothers of Italy party.

The decree also introduces tougher sanctions for protesters who clash with police, causing them injuries, and offers legal cover of up to 10,000 euros ($11,385) for army or police officers who are put under investigation or sent to trial.

Meloni's coalition won elections decisively in September 2022 and is still riding high in polls after promising to get tough on law and order.

It has introduced dozens of new crimes, often reacting to public outrage about specific issues, but critics say this is not necessarily effective and aggravates already serious prison overcrowding.

"We want a state where citizens live peacefully and whoever breaks (things) pays, whoever makes a mistake pays, and it is right that they pay with prison," Berrino said during the Senate debate.

