For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Italian people pay their respects at the villa of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi following his death at the age of 86.

Italy's longest-serving premier, who led four governments across three spells as prime minister, died on Monday, 12 June.

Local Italian media reported that Mr Berlusconi passed away after being admitted to hospital last Friday.

A Downing Street spokesperson paid tribute to the former Italian leader, praising how Mr Berlusconi "made a huge impact on Italian politics over several decades.

"Our thoughts are with the Italian people and his family," they added.

Mr Berlusconi's last few years in office were tarnished by allegations of corruption and sex scandals.

Tales of "bunga bunga" sex parties at his lavish villa outside Milan surrounded the former prime minister, and he was accused of having unlawful sex with a 17-year-old nightclub dancer known as “Ruby the Heartstealer” but was acquitted on appeal.

Several women testified that the "bunga bunga" parties were “elegant dinners”.