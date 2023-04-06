Jump to content

Watch live: View outside hospital where Silvio Berlusconi is being treated

Holly Patrick
Thursday 06 April 2023 08:45
Comments

Watch live from outside the Italian hospital where Silvio Berlusconi is being treated on Thursday, 6 April.

Italy’s former prime minister was admitted to intensive care on Wednesday afternoon with heart problems and shortness of breath.

Mr Berlusconi’s brother, Paolo Berlusconi, described the ex-politician as being “stable” after visiting him on Wednesday at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

The 86-year-old three-time was hospitalised because of an “unresolved problem” related to a previous infection, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said.

Mr Berlusconi has had a pacemaker for years and previously underwent heart surgery to replace an aortic valve in 2016.

He has also overcome prostate cancer and Covid-19.

His admission to the ICU comes after Mr Berlusconi visited the hospital for a regular checkup for several days last week.

In a tweet after returning home, Mr Berlusconi expressed his gratitude to “all those who wanted to send a thought or sign of affection in these days.”

