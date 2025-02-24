British teen, 13, dies after ‘crashing into tree’ on Italian ski slope

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British teenager was killed on an Italian ski slope after gaining too much speed on a descent and crashing into a tree, according to an instructor.

The 13-year-old lost control after hitting a dip before “violently crashing” into a tree that marked the outskirts of the intermediate red Falzarego slope in the Dolomites, near Cortina d’Ampezzo on Saturday morning.

His parents were thought to be at the scene of the crash and could only watch on as rescuers tried to revive the boy for more than 30 minutes.

But despite the teenager wearing a helmet, he was killed instantly as he had sustained a traumatic chest injury, the Italian paper Corriere del Veneto reported.

open image in gallery The Dolomites are a popular skiing spot for Brits ( Getty Images )

Francesco Cataldo Giorgi, vice president of the Happy Ski school in Cortina told Corriere del Veneto: "From what I was told by those present the boy had gained a lot of speed, found a dip that was a sort of boost for him, he was no longer able to control the descent and crashed into the tree.

“It was very bad luck.”

He added: “If he had fallen a few meters earlier or later, nothing would have happened. Unfortunately, in this sport, a fall in the wrong place is enough to lose your life. You have to be careful.”

The victim had been on a half-term holiday with his parents and two other families in Bolzano.

His parents are receiving psychological support after witnessing the crash and followed their son’s body as it was airlifted to the San Martino hospital in Belluno.

Investigators say the scene of the crash was on a “less challenging” part of the 15-minute long 2km descent and are probing whether any other obstacle was involved in the fatality.

A foreign office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in Italy and are in touch with the local authorities.”