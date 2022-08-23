Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Italy.

The luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from the Catanzaro Marina.

The video shows the yacht named My Saga rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it.

The captain sent out a distress call late at night, prompting coastguard vessels to dispatch from the port of Crotone where they found the yacht taking on a significant amount of water.

The Italian coastguard rescued all four passengers and five crew members on board.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the sinking.

The yacht named My Saga sank on Saturday (Guardia Costiera)

It comes after a £6 million superyacht sunk after it went up in flames in the UK on the Torquay harbourside.

The 85ft vessel was consumed by fire, with thick black smoking billowing into the sky.

The yacht reportedly drifted out into the harbour after the fire burnt through ropes securing it to the pier, but the vessel was later secured by the fire service.

A fire service statement revealed that the vessel contained approximately 8000 litres of diesel fuel.