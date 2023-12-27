Former EU Commission president Jacques Delors dies at 98
He was a major architect of European integration, including the Euro
Jacques Delors, the former president of the European Commission who pushed for the creation of the Euro currency, has died at the age of 98, his daughter told news agency AFP.
He was a leading figure on the French left and a major architect of a more unified and integrated European project – a role that put him at odds with then prime minister Margaret Thatcher.
He was head of the Commission from 1985 to 1995, overseeing the Schengen border agreements, the launch of the Erasmus student exchange program, and the Economic and Monetary Union that ultimatelty led to the adoption of the Euro.
Once a finance minister under François Mitterrand, there was speculation he would run in the 1995 French presidential election but he declined.
More follows...
