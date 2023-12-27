Former EU Commission president Jacques Delors dies at 98

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jacques Delors, the former president of the European Commission who pushed for the creation of the Euro currency, has died at the age of 98, his daughter told news agency AFP.

He was a leading figure on the French left and a major architect of a more unified and integrated European project – a role that put him at odds with then prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

He was head of the Commission from 1985 to 1995, overseeing the Schengen border agreements, the launch of the Erasmus student exchange program, and the Economic and Monetary Union that ultimatelty led to the adoption of the Euro.

Once a finance minister under François Mitterrand, there was speculation he would run in the 1995 French presidential election but he declined.

More follows...