Co-owner of Swiss bar detained after 40 killed in New Year’s Eve party fire
Prosecutors told local media that Jacques Moretti has been considered a flight risk
One of the co-owners of a Swiss bar where 40 people died in a fire on New Year's Eve has been taken into custody, local media report.
Sources told Swiss newspaper 24 Heures that Jacques Moretti, 49, is considered a potential flight risk.
Prosecutors are investigating the French owners of the bar on suspicion of crimes including homicide by negligence, while victims' families have filed legal complaints over the fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana in the Canton of Valais.
More to follow...
