Jean-Marie Le Pen: French far-right leader dies aged 96

Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of France’s far-right National Rally (RN) party, has has died aged 96, his family has said.

Le Pen, who led the party from 1972 to 2011 when it was called National Front (FN), had previously been taken to hospital with suspected heart problems. Le Pen, who had been in a care facility for several weeks, died at midday Tuesday "surrounded by his loved ones", the family said in a statement.

Le Pen repeatedly courted controversy and legal action with his views on the Holocaust, which he described as a “mere detail” in the history of the Second World War, and his lauding of France’s wartime government at Vichy that collaborated with the country’s Nazi occupiers. Le Pen’s supporters saw him as a charismatic figure who would speak up for the everyman, but he was widely condemned as a far-right bigot who was convicted several times by the courts for his remarks.

He shocked France when he unexpectedly reached the presidential election run-off vote against Jacques Chirac in 2002. That led voters to vote heavily for his opponent Mr Chirac to block the far-right from power, with Mr Chirac securing 82 per cent of the vote.

An unrepentant extremist when it came to the issues of immigration, race and gender, Le Pen sought to portray himself as as "ni droite, ni gauche, français" – not right, not left, but French – but when the nation’s voters were given the choice to put him in power, or turn away, they resoundingly voted to keep him from the office of the president.

He was succeeded as party chief by his daughter, Marine Le Pen, in 2011. He was honourary president of the party until 2015. Although Marine has sought to try and soften the party’s image, renaming it the RN and excluding her father from it.

Marine has since run for the presidency three times and reached the second-round run-off twice, turning the party into one of the country's main political forces.

