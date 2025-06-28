Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Photos of celebrities who attended Jeff Bezos wedding in Venice

Luca Bruno,Antonio Calanni,Luigi Constantini
Saturday 28 June 2025 23:20 BST

The Venice wedding celebration of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos culminated on Saturday, marking the third and final day of festivities.

Athletes, celebrities, influencers and business leaders converged to revel in the extravagant affair attracting a high-profile crowd, including Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates NFL legend Tom Brady and the Kardashians.

