Jeff Bezos's lavish wedding to Lauren Sanchez in Venice this weekend has ignited a wave of protests, with activists decrying the opulent celebrations as a stark symbol of widening wealth disparity and a disregard for the historic city's residents.

A coalition of a dozen Venetian organisations, including housing advocates, anti-cruise ship campaigners, and university groups, have united under the banner "No Space for Bezos." This slogan is a pointed reference not only to the perceived lack of space for ordinary Venetians but also to Ms Sanchez's recent space flight. Their demonstrations highlight concerns over the growing gap between the ultra-rich and the local population.

Small-scale protests have seen anti-Bezos banners unfurled across iconic Venetian landmarks. This week, the movement gained further momentum with the involvement of Greenpeace and the British group "Everyone Hates Elon," known for their protests against Elon Musk. Together, they displayed a giant banner in St. Mark's Square, specifically targeting purported tax breaks enjoyed by billionaires.

“IF YOU CAN RENT VENICE FOR YOUR WEDDING YOU CAN PAY MORE TAX,” read the banner, which featured a huge image of Bezos. Police quickly took it away.

open image in gallery Activists of international environmental group Greenpeace deploy a giant banner displaying a picture of Jeff Bezos and reading "If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax" at St Mark square in Venice on June 23, 2025 ( AFP/Getty )

There has been no comment from Bezos’ representatives on the protests.

The local activists had planned a more organized protest for Saturday, aiming to obstruct access to canals with boats to prevent guests from reaching a wedding venue. Then they modified the protest to a march from the train station after claiming a victory, asserting that their pressure forced organizers to change the venue to the Arsenale, a more easily secured site beyond Venice's congested center.

“It will be a strong, decisive protest, but peaceful,’’ said Federica Toninello, an activist with the Social Housing Assembly network. “We want it to be like a party, with music, to make clear what we want our Venice to look like."

Among the 200 guests confirmed to be attending the wedding are Mick Jagger, Ivanka Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio.

open image in gallery Jared Kushner and two of his children stand on a taxi boat as they arrive at the St Regis Hotel ahead of the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Venice on June 24, 2026. Celebrities in superyachts sail ( AFP/Getty )

Venice, renowned for its romantic canal vistas, hosts hundreds of weddings each year, not infrequently those of the rich and famous. Previous celebrity weddings, like that of George Clooney to human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in 2014, were embraced by the public. Hundreds turned out to wish the couple well at City Hall.

Bezos has a different political and business profile, said Tommaso Cacciari, a prominent figure in the movement that successfully pushed for a ban on cruise ships over 25,000 tons traveling through the Giudecca Canal in central Venice.

“Bezos is not a Hollywood actor,’’ Cacciari said. “He is an ultra-billionaire who sat next to Donald Trump during the inauguration, who contributed to his re-election and is contributing in a direct and heavy way to this new global obscurantism.’’

Critics also cite Amazon’s labor practices, ongoing tax disputes with European governments and Bezos’ political associations as additional reasons for concern.

open image in gallery Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner take a boat at the Venice airport, ahead of the expected wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane ( Reuters )

Activists also argue that the Bezos wedding exemplifies broader failures in municipal governance, particularly the prioritization of tourism over residents' needs. They cite measures such as the day-tripper tax — which critics argue reinforces Venice’s image as a theme park — as ineffective. Chief among their concerns is the lack of investment in affordable housing and essential services.

City officials have defended the wedding. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro called the event an honor for Venice, and the city denied the wedding would cause disruptions.

"Venice once again reveals itself to be a global stage,’’ Brugnaro told The Associated Press, adding he hoped to meet Bezos while he was in town.

Meanwhile, a Venetian environmental research association, Corila, issued a statement saying Bezos’ Earth Fund was supporting its work with an “important donation.”

Corila, which unites university scholars and Italy’s main national research council in researching Venetian protection strategies, wouldn’t say how much Bezos was donating but said contact began in April, well before the protests started.