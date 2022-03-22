White House press secretary Jen Psaki positive for COVID-19
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she has tested positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Psaki tweeted that she took a test in preparation for Wednesday's trip and it came back positive.
She said she will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and no longer accompany Biden to Belgium and Poland.
