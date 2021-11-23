AP News Digest 3:50 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

QATAR-WORLD CUP-SPY — World Cup 2022 host Qatar has for years employed a former CIA officer to help spy on soccer officials as part of a no-expense-spared effort to win and hold on to the planet’s most popular sports tournament. An investigation by The Associated Press found Qatar sought an edge in securing hosting rights by hiring former CIA officer turned private contractor Kevin Chalker. By Alan Suderman. SENT: 2,880 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,200 words is also available.

TOP STORIES

CHRISTMAS-PARADE-SUV — The suspect in a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee that killed five people was free on $1,000 bail posted just two days before the deadly event, a fact that is leading to a review of what happened and renewed calls for giving judges more power to set higher bails. By Scott Bauer, Bernard Condon and Mike Householder. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, videos. With CHRISTMAS-PARADE-SUV-DANCING-GRANNIES — Milwaukee’s “Dancing Grannies" devastated by parade crash.

CAPITOL BREACH-SUBPOENAS — A committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to five more individuals, including former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as lawmakers deepened their probe of the rallies that preceded the deadly attack. By Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 860 words, photos.

AHMAUD ARBERY-GEORGIA TRIAL — The final steps in the trial of three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery are scheduled before the case of the 25-year-old Black man’s death goes to the jury. By Russ Bynum. SENT: 420 words, photos.

BULGARIA-BUS-CRASH — A bus carrying North Macedonians home from a tourist trip to Istanbul crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria, killing at least 45 people, authorities and local media say. SENT: 330 words, photos.

ISRAEL-LIMITED LEFT — After years in Israel’s political wilderness, small dovish parties that support Palestinian statehood and oppose Jewish settlements are back in government. But they are finding their influence is limited, with pro-settler coalition partners showing little appetite for compromise and the country’s decades-long occupation churning on. By Tia Goldenberg. SENT: 960 words, photos.

FEDERAL-RESERVE-HIGH-STAKES-CHALLENGE — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gambled last year that his ultra-low rate policies would help revive an economy that had sunk deep into a pandemic-induced recession. So far, his bet has mostly paid off. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 920 words, photo.

TRENDING NEWS

LAKERS-PISTONS SUSPENSIONS — LeBron James suspended one game for altercation against Pistons. SENT: 580 words, photos.

KENOSHA PROTEST-SHOOTINGS-RITTENHOUSE — Rittenhouse tells Fox News he's “not a racist person," backs BLM. SENT: 660 words, photos.

NETFLIX-CHAPPELLE-FALLOUT — Trans Netflix workers drop labor complaint but one resigns. SENT: 320 words, photo.

RAPPER-KILLED-YOUNG-DOLPH — Police tie car used in rapper Young Dolph’s killing to second shooting. SENT: 500 words, photos.

FAA-PASSENGERS-ALCOHOL — FAA proposes fines for alcohol-related incidents on planes SENT: 230 words, photo.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ISRAEL-VACCINE — Israel begins administering the coronavirus vaccine to children age 5 to 11. SENT: 160 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

WHITE-HOUSE-HOLIDAYS — Jill Biden opened the holiday season at the White House by breaking off a sprig from the official Blue Room tree and giving it — and a big smooch — to her toddler grandson. SENT: 640 words, photos, video.

NATIONAL

UNITE THE RIGHT RALLY-TRIAL — Jurors are set to deliberate for a third day in the trial of white nationalists accused in a lawsuit of promoting and then carrying out racially motivated violence during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017. SENT: 380 words.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA — The families of most of those killed and wounded in the 2018 Florida high school massacre announced have reached a multi-million dollar settlement with the federal government over the FBI’s failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack. SENT: 430 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

IRAN-NUCLEAR — The head of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog met with Iranian officials to press for greater access in the Islamic Republic on the eve of diplomatic talks restarting over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. SENT: 660 words, photo.

SOUTH KOREA-OBIT-CHUN DOO-HWAN — Former South Korean military strongman Chun Doo-hwan, who took power in a 1979 coup and brutally crushed pro-democracy protests before going to prison for misdeeds while in office, has died. He was 90. SENT: 920 words, photos.

SRI-LANKA-FERRY-ACCIDENT — A ferry capsized in eastern Sri Lanka, killing at least six people — including four children — a navy spokesperson says. SENT: 170 words, photos, video.

MIGRATION-BOSNIA-AFGHAN-REFEREE — A 33-year-old soccer referee from Afghanistan is criticizing the way the European Union is treating people flocking to its borders in search of a better life. SENT: 670 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

THERANOS-FOUNDER-FRAUD TRIAL — Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes returned to the witness stand to tell a story likely to determine whether she is convicted or acquitted of criminal charges alleging she duped investors and patients into believing she had invented a breakthrough in blood-testing technology. By Technology Writer Michael Liedtke. SENT: 730 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed after a late drop left major Wall Street indexes mostly lower. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SPORTS

GIANTS-BUCCANEERS — Tom Brady threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New York Giants 30-10. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 830 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

GRAMMY NOMINATIONS — The Recording Academy will announce nominees for its 64th Grammy Awards, but it’ll be the first year selections have been made after some sweeping changes. By Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 230 words, photo. UPCOMING: developing from noon announcement. With GRAMMY NOMINATIONS-LIST; GRAMMY NOMINATIONS-FACTOIDS — A look at who scored and who got left out in the cold.

HOW TO REACH US

