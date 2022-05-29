Jetpack daredevil Frank Zapata injured as he plunges 50ft during flying stunt
Mr Zapata said the incident reminded him that “we are not birds”.
A daredevil ‘jetpack’ flier has been injured after spinning out of control and crashed 50ft into a lake in France.
Franky Zapata, a French inventor and army reservist, was rushed to the hospital by emergency services after he pludged into water with his ‘flyboard’ in Biscarrosse, France.
A video shows the former JetSki champion ascending into the sky before he spirals downwards and crashes into the lake.
Mr Zapata took to Twitter to assure his fans he is “doing well” and said the incident reminded him that “we are not birds”.
According to French newspaper Sud Ouest, the inventor was rescued by a boat and a jet ski.
Mr Zapata was the first person to ever fly across the English Channel in 2019.
His journey began in Sangatte beach in Calais at 7.16am and travelled 22 miles to Dover.
He landed in Kent just 23 minutes later.
Previously, Mr Zapata flew above crowds on a Bastille Day military parade in France.
He carried a rifle as he flew in a demonstration of the potential military applications of his Flyboard invention.
European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, applauded the Flyboard as it passed overhead.
French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said the technology could be used to create flying soldiers that could take to the battlefields in the future.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies