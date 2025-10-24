Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There will be a third name on the ballot paper when the people of Ireland vote for their next president - alongside the two candidates actively contesting the race.

Jim Gavin stopped campaigning weeks ago but could still technically win the presidential election if he secures enough votes – although that would require a major shift from the opinion poll data.

Mr Gavin was selected as the candidate for the Fianna Fail party in September, only to dramatically exit the contest after his campaign was beset by multiple controversies.

The 54-year-old Dubliner was not a career politician but was put forward as the preferred candidate by Fianna Fail leader and Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

open image in gallery Jim Gavin dropped out of the race following an RTE debate with Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys and independent Catherine Connolly ( Conor O’Mearain/PA )

Mr Gavin, a married father-of-two, is best known for his role as manager of the record-breaking Dublin side which won five successive All-Ireland Championships.

Prior to his stint as a football manager, he won the championship as a player in 1995. He went on to play a prominent role in updating the rules of the game.

On the day he pulled out of the election, he insisted to reporters the contest was not even at “half time” – but he sounded the full-time hooter himself hours later.

The game was over for Mr Gavin when it emerged he had failed to pay back a former tenant 3,300 euro for a rental arrangement that was not properly registered, despite repeated requests.

Mr Gavin said he was in financial difficulty during the period in question 16 years ago, adding that it was a “very, very stressful time” for him and his family.

open image in gallery Fianna Fail’s candidate Jim Gavin’s name is still on the ballot ( Conor O’Mearain/PA )

He has since repaid the tenant, Niall Donald, but the drip feeding of information and inconsistent answers around the matter doomed his campaign.

It sparked significant internal disquiet within the Fianna Fail party and raised questions about the judgment of Mr Martin and deputy leader Jack Chambers.

From Clondalkin, Mr Gavin’s career within Ireland’s Defence Forces was cited by party leadership as an example of why he would make an “outstanding” president.

His 20-year career saw him take on many roles as a commissioned officer and military pilot, also holding posts such as chief flying officer.

open image in gallery Mr Gavin was backed by Fianna Fail deputy leader and director of elections Jack Chambers ( Cillian Sherlock/PA )

During his campaign launch, he said he never saw any bullying or sexism throughout his military career and added that he had “championed” the Women of Honour support group who had come forward with such experiences.

However, when it was put to him that he had never met the group, Mr Gavin said that he made the “championed” comment in relation to supporting the tribunal of inquiry.

The campaign was also scrutinised for using – and deleting – pictures and videos which referenced interactions with the Defence Forces Chief of Staff and an officer serving in Lebanon. Oglaigh na hEireann is not supposed to be politicised.

Mr Gavin, a qualified commercial pilot whose parents hail from Co Clare, also worked within the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), rising to become its chief operations officer.

He was left red-faced after Fianna Fail included drone footage in campaigning videos that flew foul of the IAA’s own rules.

open image in gallery Taoiseach Micheal Martin promoted Mr Gavin’s candidacy ( Niall Carson/PA )

The errors went back even earlier – with the Dubliner donning pristine white trousers for a campaign video on a farmyard ahead of the National Ploughing Championships.

The video received some criticism when the candidate was shown not fully closing a farm gate.

Farmers were quick to point out that someone with familiarity with such a setting would not have left a gate open behind them.

Ultimately, Mr Gavin announced he would be withdrawing from the race on October 5 but, with his name on the ballot paper, it remains to be seen how firmly that closed the gate on his bid for the Aras.