AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

AFGHANISTAN — The Taliban seized a province just south of Afghanistan’s capital and launched a multi-pronged assault early Saturday on Mazar-e-Sharif, a major city in the north defended by powerful former warlords, Afghan officials sayd. By Ahmad Seir, Rahim Faiez and Joseph Krauss. SENT: 640 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN — The last-minute decision to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan to help partially evacuate the U.S. Embassy is calling into question whether President Joe Biden will meet his Aug. 31 deadline for fully withdrawing combat forces. By Robert Burns, Matthew Lee and Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 920 words, photos, video.

Find more Afghanistan coverage here.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DONATION DEPENDENCY — An international system to share coronavirus vaccines was supposed to guarantee that low and middle-income countries could get doses without being last in line and at the mercy of unreliable donations. It hasn’t worked out that way. In late June alone, the initiative known as COVAX sent some 530,000 doses to Britain – more than double the amount sent that month to the entire continent of Africa. By Maria Cheng and Lori Hinnant. SENT: 1,580 words, photos.

CENSUS 2020-REDISTRICTING — New census data shows declining populations in rural areas and some Rust Belt cities, which could make them targets during redistricting for the U.S. House. Some districts that lost residents will need to be eliminated or expanded geographically to take in more people. By David A. Lieb. SENT: 970 words, photos.

ISRAEL-UAE-OIL — The Red Sea reefs off the Israeli resort of Eilat host some of the greatest coral diversity on the planet. But a clandestine oil deal struck last year as part of the historic agreement formalizing diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates puts them in danger. By ILAN BEN ZION. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

——————————————————————

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

——————————————————————

HONG-KONG — Report: Hong Kong police investigating protest group. SENT: 530 words.

ALBUQUERQUE-CRIME — New Mexico school year off to deadly start amid gun violence. SENT: 520 words, photo,

OBIT-NANCI-GRIFFITH -- Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies. SENT:120 words, photos.

SOUTH-PARK-CASA-BONITA — ‘South Park’ creators buying quirky Colorado restaurant. SENT: 300 words.

————————————————————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————————————————————-

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US — Hold on to that vaccination card. A rapidly growing number of places across the U.S. are requiring people to show proof they have been inoculated against COVID-19 to teach school, work at a hospital, see a concert or eat inside a restaurant. SENT: 9300 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OREGON — Oregon’s governor said Friday she will send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to assist healthcare workers who are being pushed to the brink by a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant. SENT: 620 words, photos.

—————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

—————————————————-

BIDEN-HEALTH INSURANCE — With the Obama health care law undergoing a revival under President Biden, this Sunday is the deadline for consumers to take advantage of a special sign-up period for private coverage made more affordable by his COVID-19 relief law. By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar. SENT: 730 words, photos.

VOTING BILLS-TEXAS-EXPLAINER — As the standoff in Texas over new voting laws drags on, Republicans have turned to a drastic option to end the stalemate: using law enforcement to find and retrieve more than 50 Democratic legislators who refuse to return to the state Capitol. SENT: 700 words, photos.

CUOMO-SEXUAL-HARASSMENT — The New York state Assembly will suspend its investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo once he steps down after its leader concluded the Legislature didn’t have the clear authority to impeach a departed official, the chamber’s top Democrat say. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

DOMESTIC EXTREMISM — The upcoming 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as well as approaching religious holidays could inspire extremist attacks, the Department of Homeland Security says. SENT: 230 words.

—————————-

NATIONAL

—————————-

WESTERN WILDFIRES — A month-old wildfire burning through forestlands in Northern California lurched toward a small lumber town as blazes across the U.S. Western states strained resources and threatened thousands of homes with destruction. SENT: 700 words, photos.

INFRASTRUCTURE-EXPLAINER-WESTERN-WATER — Included in the sweeping $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by the Senate is funding for Western water projects that farmers, water providers and environmentalists say are badly needed across the parched region. SENT: 580 words, photos.

TROPICAL-WEATHER-ATLANTIC — Two tropical depressions in the Atlantic basin could potentially intensify into tropical storms on Saturday, expected to bring heavy rain and flooding to parts of the Caribbean and Florida, forecasters say. SENT: 370 words, photos.

————————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————————-

HUNGARY-LAKE-DROUGHT — Activists and environmental experts in Hungary say the effects of climate change and insufficient infrastructure are colliding to threaten the country’s third-largest natural lake with an economic and ecological crisis. Lake Velence has lost nearly half of its water in the past two years as hot, dry summers have led to increased evaporation and deteriorating water quality. SENT: 770 words, photos.

JAPAN-HEAVY-RAIN — Torrential rain continued to trigger floods Saturday in wide areas of southwestern Japan, damaging homes and disrupting transportation a day after a landslide killed one person and left two others missing. SENT: 240 words, photos.

————————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

—————————————

SCI-HOTTEST-MONTH — Earth sizzled in July to the hottest month in 142 years of recordkeeping, U.S. weather officials announced. The globe averaged 62.07 degrees last month, beating out the previous record set in July 2016 and tied again in 2019 and 2020, by just .02 degrees, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 610 words, photos.

BOEING-CREW-CAPSULE — Boeing’s astronaut capsule is grounded for months and possibly even until next year because of a vexing valve problem. SENT: 550 words, photos.

——————————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————————————-

SKI-RESORT-FRAUD — A former Vermont ski resort president has pleaded guilty to providing false documents during a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Newport using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money. SENT: 440 words, photos.

——————

SPORTS

——————

BBA--INDIANS-TIGERS — Cleveland rookie Ernie Clement hit the first two homers of his career while Miguel Cabrera stayed one drive short of No. 500 as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4. SENT: 740 words, photos.

FBC--COMPENSATING ATHLETES-BYU — A deal BYU has made available to its football players could test how much allowing athletes to be compensated by outside companies for name, image and likeness can be used as a competitive advantage. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 820 words, photos.

——————————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————————-

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, (ext. 7636). Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.