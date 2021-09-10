AP News Digest 4 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN — In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans — private-sector employees as well as health care workers and federal contractors — in an all-out effort to curb the surging COVID-19 delta variant. Biden sharply criticized the tens of millions of Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives. By Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,230 words, photos, video. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN-ANALYSIS — Biden’s war on virus becomes war on unvaccinated; VIRUS OUTBREAK-GLANCE. Also see VIRUS OUTBREAK-EMPLOYER MANDATES below.

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN-ENDANGERED ALLIES — U.S. veterans, lawmakers and others say the relaunch of evacuation flights from Kabul has done little to soothe fears that the U.S. might abandon countless Afghan allies who risked their lives working alongside American troops. By Ellen Knickmeyer, Julie Watson, Bernard Condon and Padmananda Rama. SENT: 1,060 words, photos. With UNITED NATIONS-AFGHANISTAN — UN envoy: World must prevent Afghanistan economic collapse; UNITED-NATIONS-AFGHANISTAN-POVERTY — UN: Afghanistan teeters on brink of universal poverty; AFGHANISTAN-THE LATEST. Also see AFGHANISTAN-WYOMING-20 YEARS below.

HURRICANE IDA — Supply trucks are again delivering beer on Bourbon Street and the landmark Cafe Du Monde is serving up coffee and fried dough covered with white sugar, even if there weren’t many tourists or locals around to partake of either this day. With nearly all the power back on in New Orleans 11 days after Hurricane Ida stuck, the city is showing signs of making a comeback from the Category 4 killer. By Stacey Plaisance and Jay Reeves. SENT: 810 words, photo, video. With HURRICANE IDA-ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS — Oil-soaked birds found near oil spill at refinery after Ida.

SEPT 11-A WORLD UPENDED — The terrorist attacks on the United States nearly 20 years ago brought profound change in America and the world. The death and devastation stirred grief, rage and war. It also sparked solidarity, not only in the United States but among its allies — even some rivals. Two decades later, that global goodwill is long gone. Many of the legacies of Sept. 11, 2001, have come undone, partly because of the way the U.S. conducted 9/11 wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. By Calvin Woodward, Ellen Knickmeyer and David Rising. SENT: 1,960 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,000 words is also available. For more 9/11 anniversary coverage, click here.

ISRAEL-SETTLER VIOLENCE — Tareq Zubeidi says he was abducted and beaten by a group of Israeli settlers after they found him and his friends eating snacks near an evacuated hilltop settlement in the occupied West Bank. More than three weeks after the Aug. 17 incident, he says he can barely walk and is afraid to leave his home. By Jack Jeffery and Imad Isseid. SENT: 890 words, photos.

BURYING BLACK MORTICIANS — Since the start of the pandemic, about 130 Black morticians have died from COVID-19. The deaths have left some of their successors struggling to fill a role of prominence that in many African American communities extends far beyond laying bodies to rest. By National Writer Adam Geller. SENT: 2,000 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 990 words is also available.

————————————

TRENDING NEWS

————————————

AIR FORCE BASE LOCKDOWN — Report of gunshot triggered lockdown at Ohio Air Force base. SENT: 270 words, photos.

CSI:-VEGAS — Petersen and Fox brush off rust for “CSI: Vegas” reunion. SENT: 230 words, photo.

MCDONALD’S-VEGAN-BURGER — McDonald’s introducing McPlant vegan burger in U.K., Ireland. SENT: 210 words, photo.

————————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————————

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-LOS-ANGELES-SCHOOLS — Students age 12 and older in the Los Angeles school system must be vaccinated before they can return to classrooms next year under one of the toughest anti-COVID mandates enacted in the nation. SENT: 850 words. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST.

KENTUCKY-SPECIAL SESSION — Kentucky lawmakers, many not wearing masks, voted to scrap a statewide mask mandate in public schools and shifted masking decisions to local school boards, acting in a special session as the state’s worst COVID-19 surge threatens to overwhelm hospitals. SENT: 810 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — It can seem like Australia’s west coast has almost entirely avoided COVID-19. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

————————————

WASHINGTON

————————————

UNITED STATES-CHINA — Biden speaks with China’s Xi Jinping amid growing frustration on the American side that high-level engagement between the two leaders’ top advisers has been largely unfruitful in the early going of the Biden presidency. SENT: 640 words, photos.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT-TEXAS-ABORTIONS — The Justice Department sues Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution.” SENT: 790 words, photos.

————————————

NATIONAL

————————————

AFGHANISTAN-WYOMING-20 YEARS — The father of one of the first soldiers killed in Afghanistan 20 years ago is reliving the pain and anger as he watches fellow parents mourn the 13 soldiers killed at the tail end of the two-decade long war. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, video.

ROBERT-DURST-MURDER-TRIAL — Robert Durst is a sick, old, defenseless man beaten up and demonized by prosecutors to cover up a lack of evidence against him, his lawyer says in closing arguments at the New York real estate heir’s murder trial. SENT: 950 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-RECALL-ELDER — In two months, Larry Elder went from conservative talk radio host to leader of the Republican field in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, drawing national headlines, attracting enthusiastic fans to his rallies and quickly banking millions for his first campaign. By Political Writer Michael R. Blood. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

ARIZONA-CANVASS-REPORT-FACT-FOCUS — A report released this week in Arizona’s largest county falsely claims to have uncovered some 173,000 “lost” votes and 96,000 “ghost votes” in a private door-to-door canvassing effort, supposedly rendering the 2020 election in Maricopa County “uncertifiable.” SENT: 830 words, photo.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CALIFORNIA BEACH — California lawmakers unanimously moved to allow the return of prime beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who were stripped of their resort for African Americans amid racist harassment a century ago. SENT: 330 words.

————————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————————

CYPRUS-TURKEY-GHOST TOWN — There’s a groundswell of anger among thousands of Greek Cypriot refugees who fear their property in the Turkish-occupied ghost town of Varosha could be forever lost. SENT: 880 words, photos.

SLOVAKIA-POPE — Pope Francis is paying a visit next week to a neighborhood in Slovakia most Slovaks would not even think about going, which until recently even the police would avoid after dark. SENT: 810 words, photos.

HONG-KONG — Three leaders of the group that organized an annual Tiananmen candlelight vigil were being held in custody after they were charged with subversion under Hong Kong’s national security law, as authorities intensify a crackdown on dissent in the city. SENT: 550 words, photos.

ASIA-TYPHOON — A strong typhoon skirted past most of the Philippines but appeared to be gaining strength and heading directly for Taiwan this weekend, forecasters say. SENT: 370 words, photos.

TROPICAL-WEATHER-PACIFIC — Hurricane Olaf scraped across the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and spun back into the Pacific bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the twin resorts of Los Cabos. SENT: 250 words, photo.

————————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EMPLOYER MANDATES — Larger U.S. businesses won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — it is now a federal law. By Business Writer Barbara Ortutay. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Shares advanced in Asia as investors step up buying despite another decline on Wall Street that kept the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on track for their first weekly losses in three weeks. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 560 words, photos.

PRODUCTER PRICES — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for August. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated.

————————————

SPORTS

————————————

COWBOYS-BUCCANEERS — Down one point with 1:24 to go in the kickoff to the NFL season, Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied past the Dallas Cowboys 31-29. By Sports Writer Fred Goodall. SENT: 750 words, photos.

US OPEN — Emma Raducanu of Britain and Leylah Fernandez of Canada will meet in the first major final between two teens since the 1999 U.S. Open, when Serena Williams, 17, defeated Martina Hingis, 18. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 900 words, photos.

————————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————————

FASHION-LAQUAN SMITH — Where the party girls at? Some were on top of the Empire State Building walking LaQuan Smith’s New York Fashion Week runway in slinky blue and white sequin minis, barely there one pieces and shiny body hugging pants. SENT: 530 words, photos. With FASHION-MOSCHINO — Puppies, giraffes and bears — Oh My! — on Moschino runway.

————————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————————

