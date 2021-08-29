AP News Digest 5:40 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

PHILANTROPY-AFGHANISTAN-RESCUE — As governments, corporations and charity groups rush to get their citizens and employees out of Afghanistan dozens of Afghan people got help to flee their country from Instagram influencer Quentin Quarantino. The alter ego of 25-year-old Tommy Marcus has helped raise $7 million on GoFundMe to launch rescue missions to evacuate people whose lives may be in danger from the Taliban By Haleluya Hadero and Glenn Gamboa. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN — President Joe Biden has vowed to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. He warned another attack was “highly likely” and the State Department called the threat “specific” and “credible.” By National Security Writer Robert Burns SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — Taliban forces sealed off Kabul’s airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation and most NATO nations flew out their troops after two decades in Afghanistan, winding down a frantic airlift that Western leaders acknowledged was still leaving many of their citizens and local allies behind. The United States, which says the round-the-clock flights have evacuated more than 100,000 people since the Taliban claimed Kabul on Aug. 15, was keeping up airlifts ahead of President Joe Biden’s Tuesday deadline for withdrawal. By Sayed Ziarmal Hashemi, Rahim Faiez, Jill Lawless and Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 860 words, photos. With AFGHANISTAN-THE-LATEST,

TROPICAL-WEATHER-ATLANTIC — Hurricane Ida was rapidly intensifying, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on track for a potentially devastating landfall on the Louisiana coast while emergency officials in the region grappled with opening shelters for displaced evacuees despite the risks of spreading the coronavirus. By Kevin McGill and Jay Reeves. SENT: 840 words, photos. videos. With TROPICAL-WEATHER-HOSPITALS — Packed with virus patients, Louisiana hospitals await Ida (sent). UPCOMING: Developing.

TROPICAL WEATHER-EXPLAINER — Expected to land in about the same place on the same calendar date and maybe even at about the same strength after similar rapid intensification, Hurricane Ida may seem like a 16-year-later sequel to the devastating Hurricane Katrina. There are key differences that could make this year’s version at times less daunting and at times nastier than the nation’s costliest hurricane in history. Both storms just exploded in strength in the Gulf of Mexico, something that’s happening more frequently. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 970 words, photos.

HAITI-EARTHQUAKE — U.S. military aircraft are now flying food, tarps and other material into southern Haiti amid a shift in the international relief effort to focus on helping people in the areas hardest hit by the recent earthquake to make it through hurricane season. By Ben Fox. SENT: 600 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-BOMBING-US-TROOPS — A woman who cradled a baby in her arms at the airport and posted on social media that she loved her job. A young husband with a child on the way. Another man who always wanted to be in the military. A man who planned to become a sheriff’s deputy when his deployment ended. Heart-wrenching details have emerged about some of the 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans. SENT: 2,400 words, photos.

OLY-PARALYMPICS-AFGHANS-ARIVE — Afghan athletes Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli have arrived in Tokyo, via what’s been described as a harrowing journey from Kabul to Paris, to compete in the Paralympics. By Sports Writer Stephen Wade. SENT: 550 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CROATIA-TOURISM — Summer tourism has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations in Croatia this year. Beaches along the country’s Adriatic Sea coastline are swarming with people. Guided tours are fully booked, restaurants are packed and sailboats were chartered well in advance. Croatia’s tourism industry was caught by surprise. There had been fear that the coronavirus pandemic would discourage people from traveling. SENT: 600 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OREGON-BODIES — The death toll from COVID-19 in Oregon is climbing so rapidly in some counties that the state has organized delivery of one refrigerated truck to hold the bodies and is sending a second one, the state emergency management department say. SENT: 630 words, photos.

TESLA-AUTOPILOT-CRASH — Tesla on part-automated drive system slams into police car. SENT: 390 words.

MOUNTAIN-LION-ATTACKS-CHILD — Mountain lion killed after attacking child in California. SENT: 280 words.

VOTING RIGHTS-MARCH — Thousands of voting rights advocates rallied across the country to call for sweeping federal laws that would wipe out voting restrictions advancing in some Republican-controlled states that could make it harder to cast a ballot.. SENT: 880 words, photos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES — Firefighters faced a critical day in efforts to prevent a massive California wildfire from reaching the Lake Tahoe resort region hoping to take advantage of calmer winds before hot, heavy gusts return. SENT: 570 words, photos.

JUROR-CHALLENGES-ARIZONA — Arizona’s top court is eliminating the longstanding practice of allowing lawyers in criminal and civil trials in state courts to remove potential jurors without explanation, a move that proponents said would help prevent discrimination in the selection of trial jurors. SENT: 560 words.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli planes struck Hamas militant targets in the Gaza Strip, hours after violent clashes between Palestinian protesters and troops along the border. SENT: 350 words, photo.

TROPICAL WEATHER -PACIFIC — Hurricane Nora is churning northward up Mexico’s Pacific Coast toward the narrow Gulf of California, after making a sweep past the Puerto Vallarta area. SENT: 230 words, photos.

YEMEN — A missile and explosives-laden drone attack on a key military base in Yemen’s south Sunday killed at least five government troops, military and health officials say. SENT: 210 words.

SPACE-STATION — A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm rocketed toward the International Space Station. The delivery — due to arrive Monday — is the company’s 23rd for NASA in just under a decade. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 330 words.

TEN—US OPEN-VACCINES — Novak Djokovic calls it a personal decision; Andy Murray says vaccinations can help society get through the pandemic. The issue is a big one leading to the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, where fans entering Flushing Meadows will be required to show proof of a jab. SENT: 950 words, photos.

GLF--BMW CHAMPIONSHIP — Bryson DeChambeau went from a four-shot lead to a one-shot deficit in just two holes. That’s how wild Saturday was at Caves Valley in the BMW Championship. DeChambeau ended the day tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay. No one was within three shots of them. SENT: 880 words, photos.

BBA--YANKEES-ATHLETICS — Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion. The Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each hit two-run homers in the top of the ninth off Liam Hendriks as the movie-themed throwback event became a home run hitting contest into the cornfield. Sports Writer Dave Campbell. SENT: 910 words, photos.

CAR--NASCAR-DAYTONA — Ryan Blaney won for the second consecutive week when the race at Daytona International Speedway ended under caution in overtime with a typical fiery finish. Tyler Reddick took the 16th and final spot in the playoffs with a sixth-place finish. Reddick needed only to beat Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon and hope for a repeat winner to earn his first playoff berth. SENT: 990 words, photos.

