AP News Digest 3:25 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————

CONGRESS-BUDGET — Despite a long night of frantic negotiations, Democrats are still struggling to reach a deal on President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion government overhaul. Late-night votes were called off, with action poised to resume. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 1,000 words after House reconvenes at 9:30 a.m. Also see CONGRESS-GOVERNMENT FUNDING and BIDEN-REPUBLICANS-FACT CHECK below.

AFRICA-INTERNET PLUNDER — Millions of internet addresses assigned to Africa have been waylaid, some fraudulently, including through insider machinations linked to a former top employee of the nonprofit that assigns the continent’s addresses. Instead of serving Africa’s internet development, many have benefited spammers and scammers, while others satiate Chinese appetites for pornography and gambling. By Alan Suderman, Frank Bajak and Rodney Muhumuza. SENT: 1,560 words, photos. An abridged version of 830 words is also available.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAPAN — Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months as the country starts to gradually ease virus measures to help rejuvenate the pandemic-hit economy as the infections slowed. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 410 words, photos.

MIGRATION-POLAND-BELARUS BORDER — After enduring a decade of war in Syria, Boshra al-Moallem and her two sisters seized their chance to flee. Her brother, who escaped years earlier to Belgium, had saved enough money for their trip and word was spreading online that a new migration route into Europe had opened through Belarus. But the journey proved terrifying and nearly deadly. By Vanessa Gera. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

DUBAI-EXPO-2020 — After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East’s first ever World Fair opened in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. By Aya Batrawy and Isabel Debre. SENT: 760 words, photos.

AMERICAN DREAM-OUTLOOK — If you build it during a pandemic, will they still come? American Dream in New Jersey put that to the test when it opened the new luxury shopping wing of its megamall last month featuring Saks Fifth Avenue, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermes and other luxury stores, along with exotic fish ponds, gardens and 16-foot sculptures. The new wing comes as the world grapples with the highly contagious delta variant, which continues to threaten life — and business — from returning to normal. By Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, video.

—————————

TRENDING NEWS

—————————

FILM-BLACK-WIDOW-LAWSUIT — Scarlett Johansson, Disney settle lawsuit over “Black Widow". SENT: 480 words, photo.

JIMMY CARTER-BIRTHDAY — Former President Jimmy Carter quietly marks 97th birthday. SENT: 310 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Bermuda gets storm watch as Hurricane Sam swirls in Atlantic. SENT: 140 words.

—————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SRI LANKA — Sri Lanka lifted a six-week national lockdown as COVID-19 cases and deaths decline, but movement restrictions remained in place. SENT: 510 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST.

—————————-

WASHINGTON

—————————-

CONGRESS-GOVERNMENT FUNDING — With only hours to spare, Biden signs legislation that avoids a partial federal shutdown and keeps the government funded through Dec. 3. SENT: 810 words, photos.

BIDEN-REPUBLICANS-FACT CHECK — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is being misleading by asserting that Democrats’ $3.5 trillion social spending bill would break Biden’s campaign promise not to tax Americans who earn less than $400,000 a year. SENT: 920 words, photos.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

ABORTION-TEXAS — A federal judge in Texas is set to hear arguments in the Biden administration's lawsuit against the state's near-total ban on abortions. SENT: 630 words, photo.

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING-MEMORIAL — People who died, are healing and are struggling will be remembered during the fourth anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre that became the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. SENT: 810 words, photos.

MISSING BOY-IOWA — Investigators searching for an Iowa boy who vanished in May days before his 11th birthday say they have found human remains matching his description in a nearby cornfield. SENT: 560 words, photo.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

ITALY-ROME-IN-RUINS — As Rome’s first populist mayor seeks reelection, Romans are fed up with piles of uncollected garbage, subway stations closed down for months for repairs and waist-high sidewalk weeds. SENT: 920 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea says it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks, even as it pushes to reopen dormant communication channels with South Korea in a small reconciliation step. SENT: 720 words, photos.

VENEZUELA-CURRENCY — A new currency with six fewer zeros debuts in Venezuela, whose currency has been made nearly worthless by years of the world’s worst inflation. SENT: 630 words, photos.

ISRAEL-WOMEN’S IMAGES ERASED — Israel cannot keep images of women in public, including a portrait of a Holocaust survivor posted near Jerusalem’s City Hall, from being defaced. SENT: 960 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-ELECTIONS — Newly retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao filed his certificate of candidacy for the Philippine presidency as registration opened for candidates seeking to lead a Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts. SENT: 720 words, photos.

BANGLADESH-ROHINGYA — Rights groups, the United Nations and the U.S. government have called for a full investigation into the killing of a key Rohingya leader who was shot to death in a refugee camp in Bangladesh. SENT: 750 words, photos.

NOBEL PRIZE PREVIEW — The annual Nobel Peace Prize shines the brightest of lights on the person or group thought to have done most to promote peace. But guessing who it will be is just a stab in the dark. SENT: 840 words, photos.

HUNGARY-OPPOSITION-PRIMARY — Three candidates aiming to unseat Hungary’s right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban in elections next spring have cleared the first round of a countrywide opposition primary contest that was the first in the Central European nation’s history. SENT: 490 words.

AFGHANISTAN-MADRASA-PHOTO GALLERY — Life in a madrasa as Afghanistan enters new era. SENT: 510 words, photos, video.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

CONSUMER SPENDING — The Commerce Department issues its August report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., then expanded, photo.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian markets tumbled on the tail of Wall Street’s worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 740 words, photos. With JAPAN-ECONOMY — Japan survey shows manufacturers upbeat on outlook.

——————

SPORTS

—————-

JAGUARS-BENGALS — Joe Burrow engineered four second-half scoring drives while passing for 348 yards and two touchdowns and the Bengals overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit to beat Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-21. By Sports Writer Mitch Stacy. SENT: 650 words, photos.

————————————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————————————

PEOPLE-BRITNEY-SPEARS — Britney Spears and her attorney successfully drove her father from the conservatorship that has run the singer’s life and controlled her money, but they say they are not done scrutinizing him and the actions he took over the past 13 years. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 910 words, photos, videos.

MUSIC-Q&A-MARIE OSMOND — Marie Osmond used the coronavirus pandemic to take her singing career in a different direction. SENT: 880 words, photos.

—————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.