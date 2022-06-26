Live updates | Ukraine war looms large at annual G-7 summit

U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived in Germany’s Bavarian Alps for the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, with the war in Ukraine and its consequences taking center stage

Sunday 26 June 2022 09:17
The Latest on the G-7 summit, the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, which this year is being held in Germany's Bavarian Alps:

U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived in Germany’s Bavarian alps for the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, with the war in Ukraine and its consequences taking center stage.

Biden and his Group of Seven allies plan discussions on how to ensure energy supplies and tackle inflation against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion.

The G-7 summit also aims to make sure that the global coalition working to punish the Kremlin for the four-month-old war holds firm.

Biden was to begin his visit Sunday with a bilateral meeting with the summit’s host, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In the afternoon Biden was to meet in both formal and informal settings with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union.

Follow AP’s coverage of the G-7 summit: https://apnews.com/hub/g-7-summit

