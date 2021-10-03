AP News Digest 6:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — The remote Ugandan district of Gulu is currently a COVID-19 hot spot in the East African country. There are repeated and sudden power failures that plague the vaccine storage unit. That adds to the logistical challenges facing efforts to ramp up vaccination across the country. By Rodney Muhumuza. SENT: 1,080 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

CONGRESS-BUDGET — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal. By Lisa Mascaro and Zeke Miller. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SOUTH-BEACH’S-PARTY-PROBLEM -- Miami Beach wants to turn down the volume in the city’s South Beach party neighborhood. Officials cite increasingly raucous crowds, public drinking and growing violence. But efforts to curb the carousing have raised complaints about racism, classism and business practices along one of the nation’s most glamorous waterfronts. By Kelli Kennedy. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

CHINA-TECH-PROBLEM — The ruling Communist Party is tightening political control over China’s internet giants and tapping their wealth to pay for its ambitions to reduce reliance on U.S. and European technology. By Business Writers By Joe McDonald and Zen Soo. SENT: 970 words, photos.

MIGRATION-EU-LIBYA-ITALY — An Italian offshore supply vessel rescues 65 migrants, including women and children, fleeing Libya to Europe. SENT: 290 words, photos.

UNITED-NATIONS-MALI-PEACEKEEPERS — UN says 1 peacekeeper killed, 4 injured in Mali bomb attack. SENT: 230 words, photos.

OMAN-CYCLONE — Child killed in Oman as Cyclone Shaheen approaches sultanate. SENT: 130 words.

TAIWAN-CHINA — Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day. SENT: 230 words, photo.

GEORGIA-MUNICIPAL-ELECTIONS — Ruling party in ex-Soviet Georgia leads municipal elections. SENT: 210 words.

ALGERIA-FRANCE - Algeria blasts French leader, recalls ambassador from France. SENT: 170 words.

LOTTERY-JACKPOT — Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months. SENT: 190 words, photo.

FIREFIGHTERS-RACIST MESSAGES — Report: 9 NYC firefighters suspended over racist messages. SENT: 272 words.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ISRAEL — Israel restricted its COVID Green Pass on Sunday to allow only those who have received a vaccine booster dose or recently recuperated from coronavirus to enter indoor venues. SENT: 400 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALASKA — Alaska has activated emergency crisis protocols that allow 20 medical facilities to ration care if needed as the state recorded the nation’s worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates in recent days, straining the state’s limited health care system. SENT: 580 words, photo.

MORMON-CONFERENCE — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kicked off a twice-annual conference by urging members to listen to the faith’s leaders when they seek “pure truth” and expressing gratitude for those who have followed church guidance, which has been to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. SENT: 970 words, photos.

FLORIDA-CO-WORKERS ATTACKED — An electrician who got in an angry dispute with a supervisor attacked his colleagues at the Florida home they shared on a temporary work project, killing two Saturday and injuring a third who wasn’t expected to survive, a sheriff said. SENT: 350 words.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country’s missile program, in a statement that included unspecified threats against the international body. By Hyung-Jin-Kim. SENT: 330 words, photos.

ITALY-MAYORIAL-ELECTIONS — Millions of people in Italy started voting Sunday for new mayors, including in Rome and Milan, in an election widely seen as a test of political alliances before nationwide balloting just over a year away. SENT: 380 words, photos.

BRAZIL-BOLSONARO — With Brazil’s presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government’s handling of the pandemic. SENT: 275 words, photos.

FBC--T25-CINCINNATI-NOTRE DAME — Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score late in the fourth quarter as No. 7 Cincinnati capitalized on its big opportunity and beat No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13 in a game the Bearcats hope can be the centerpiece of a College Football Playoff resume. SENT: 870 words by 6:30 p.m., photos.

