AP News Digest 7 a.m.

AP POLL-AMERICAN PRIORITIES — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that management of the pandemic, once an issue that strongly favored President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats is beginning to recede in the minds of Americans. The pandemic is increasingly overshadowed by concerns about the economy and personal finances, particularly inflation, which are topics that could lift Republicans. By Will Weissert and Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 1,040 words, photo.

TOP STORIES

APARTMENT BUILDING FIRE - Doctors are trying to save the lives of many people injured by inhaling smoke in a New York appartment fire that killed 19 people, including nine children. Dozens of people were hospitalized, and as many as 13 were in critical condition after Sunday’s blaze. It was New York City’s deadliest in three decades. Investigators determined that a malfunctioning electric space heater, plugged in to give extra warmth on a cold morning, started the fire in the 19-story building. By David Porter, Caina Calvan and Michelle L. Price . SENT: 610 words, photos. Developing. WITH: APARTMENT BUILDING FIRE-ESCAPES — Harrowing tales of escape have emerged after a fire broke out in a New York City apartment building. Rancid black smoke filled hallways, rising from floor to floor. SENT: 740 words, photos.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN-DJOKOVIC — It's advantage for Novak Djokovic after the tennis star won a court battle to stay in Australia to contest the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. But the drama is not be finished. The government threatened to cancel his visa a second time and deport him. By Rod McGuirk and Mark D. Baker. SENT: 930 words, photos.

RUSSIAN-UNITED STATES-TALKS — Senior U.S. and Russian officials have formally launched special talks on strategic stability as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine. The meeting is part of “Strategic Security Dialogue” talks launched by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin during a June summit in the Swiss city. By Jamey Keaten and Konstantin Manenkov. SENT: 750 words, photos. WITH: RUSSIA-US SECURITY TALKS-EXPLANER (sent)

MYANMAR-SUU KYI — A court in Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison after finding her guilty of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions. Suu Kyi was convicted last month on two other charges and given a four-year prison sentence, which was then halved by the head of the military-installed government. SENT: 950 words, photos.

CONGRESS-ELECTION BILLS — Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation. They argue dramatic action is needed to counteract dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election. By Brian Slodysko. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-IDS — Israel has granted residency rights to thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and in the Gaza Strip after years of legal limbo. The residency allows people to get an official ID number and passport. Without this official status, it is impossible to travel abroad and difficult to obtain many services. By Wafaa Shurafa SENT: 980 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VATICAN — Pope Francis is now speaking about getting the coronavirus vaccination as a “moral obligation.” Francis used some of his strongest words yet calling for people to get vaccinated in a speech to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See on Monday. SENT: 390 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIA BOOSTERS — Healthcare and front-line workers along with people above age 60 with health problems are lining up at vaccination centers across India to receive booster shots as infections linked to the omicron variant surge. SENT: words, 790 photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICAGO SCHOOLS -Chicago school leaders are canceling classes for a fourth day in the nation’s third-largest school district, taking the dispute with the teachers union over remote learning and COVID-19 protocols into another week. SENT: 740 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home.” SENT: 130 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UGANDA SCHOOLS REOPEN — Uganda’s schools reopened their gates to students on Monday, ending the longest school disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic anywhere in the world. SENT: 610 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPAIN — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says it’s time to consider whether to move away from the detailed tracking that the pandemic has required until now to a flu-like monitoring system. SENT: 350 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

0BIT-BOB SAGET — Bob Saget a comedian and actor best known for his role on the sitcom “Full House,” has died. He was 65. SENT: 890 words, photos. WITH: OBIT-BOB SAGER-REACTION (sent)

YANKEES-BALKOCEV — The New York Yankees are promoting Rachel Balkovec to manager at Low A Tampa, making her the first woman to skipper a team affiliated with Major League Baseball, according to two people familiar with the move. SENT: 108 words, photos.

BRITAIN-JUBILEE — The United Kingdom will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne with a military parade, neighborhood parties and a competition to create a new dessert for the Platinum Jubilee. SENT: 330 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, has rejected a request for an interview by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. SENT: 410 word, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

KAZAKHSTAN PROTESTS — Authorities in Kazakhstan say nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. SENT: 710 words, photos.

NETHERLANDS-POLITICS— Dutch King Willem-Alexander has sworn in a new ruling coalition, led for the fourth time by Mark Rutte. It follows a record-breaking coalition formation process that began after a general election on March 17 last year that laid bare deep divisions in the splintered Dutch political landscape. SENT: 450 words, photos.

VENEZUELA-ELECTION - Twice in less than two months, Venezuela’s opposition has prevailed in the gubernatorial race in the home state of the late President Hugo Chávez, with the results giving hope to that faction while shocking the ruling party. SENT: 730 words, photos.

FRANCE ELECTION — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to the French Mediterranean coast to talk about internal security. Macron has yet to officially confirm he is running for a second term in the election this spring, but his visit to the French Rivera city of Nice had campaign overtones in a stronghold of Valérie Pécresse, a conservative who is seen by many as his most significant challenger. SENT: 260 words, photo.

ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-OLMERT — Two former Israeli prime ministers are facing off in a Tel Aviv courtroom as Benjamin Netanyahu’s defamation suit against Ehud Olmert gets underway. Netanyahu, his wife and son appeared in the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s court Monday for the opening of their case against Olmert, Netanyahu’s predecessor as Israel’s prime minister. SENT: 230 words, photos.

CHINA-MIDDLE EAST — Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern states are visiting Beijing for meetings with officials from the world’s second largest economy. SENT: 220 words, photo.

CHINA-US-LITHUANIA — Beijing has accused Washington of inciting Lithuania to “contain China” in a feud over the status of self-ruled Taiwan after U.S. officials expressed support for the European Union-member country in the face of Chinese economic pressure. SENT: 250 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS - Even though NBC dropped the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its 79th edition Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event Sunday. SENT: 810 words, photos. WITH: GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS-LIST (sent) The AP does not expect to be able to publish photos or video of the awards.

FILM-BOX OFFICE - Spider-Man’s box office dominance continued in its fourth weekend in theaters, adding another $33 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates. SENT: 430 words, photos

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street fell on worries the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as soon as March. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul and Sydney declined. SENT: 440 words, photos.

SPORTS

PANTHER-BUCCANEERS — Tom Brady topped 5,000 yards passing for the second time in his career and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set a franchise record for regular-season victories with a 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers. SENT: 980 words, photos.

JETS-BILLS — The Buffalo Bills clinched their second consecutive AFC East title after Devin Singletary scored twice in the final 8:21 in a 27-10 win over the New York Jets. SENT: words, photos. SENT: 960 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

