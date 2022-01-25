AP News Digest 3:20 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

MIGRATION EU LIBYA — A confidential European Union report calls for continuing a controversial EU program to train and finance Libya’s coast guard and navy despite growing concerns about their treatment of migrants, a mounting death toll at sea, and the continued lack of any central authority in the North African nation. By Renata Brito, Frank Jordans and Lorne Cook. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA-UKRAINE — The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine. President Joe Biden consulted with key European leaders, underscoring U.S. solidarity with allies there. By Robert Burns and Lorne Cook. SENT: 1,240 words, photos, video.

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA-SANCTIONS-EXPLAINER — The financial options being bruited about to punish President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine range from the sweeping to the acutely personal — from cutting Russia off from U.S. dollars and international banking to slapping sanctions on Putin’s reported girlfriend. By Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

GERMANY-RUSSIA-UKRAINE — Germany’s refusal to join other NATO members in providing weapons to Ukraine has annoyed some allies and raised questions about Berlin’s resolve in standing up to Russia. By Frank Jordans. SENT: 850 words, photos. For full coverage of Ukraine.

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION-EXPLAINER — The Supreme Court has agreed to review a challenge to the consideration of race in college admission decisions, often known as affirmative action. But with the addition of three conservative justices since the last review, the practice faces perhaps its greatest threat yet. By Education Writer Collin Binkley. SENT: 1,090 words, photo, video.

ABORTION-POLITICS — In the nearly two months since a conservative majority of justices on the Supreme Court indicated openness to dramatic new restrictions on abortion, money has poured into the political fundraising arm of the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List. By Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 860 words, photo.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea test-fired two suspected cruise missiles in its fifth round of weapons launches this month, South Korean military officials say, as it displays its military might amid pandemic-related difficulties and a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 410 words, photos.

OLYMPICS

BEIJING-2008 VS 2022 — When Beijing held the Summer Olympics in 2008, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese officials hinted the same. There are no soaring promises this time with the Winter Olympics opening next week. By Sports Writer Stephen Wade. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

BIDEN-FOX REPORTER — Biden answers inflation query by calling Fox News reporter a vulgarity. SENT: 290 words, photos.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN-PENG SHUAI — Where is Peng Shuai? T-shirts will be OK at Australian Open. SENT: 580 words, photo.

CONGRESS-ETHICS — Ethics office says Reps. Newman, Lamborn may have broken law. SENT: 800 words, photos.

EUROPE-WEATHER — Thousands stranded as snow causes havoc in Istanbul. SENT: 460 words, photos.

INDONESIA-NIGHTCLUB FIRE — Police: Fire, clash at nightclub kill 19 people in Indonesia. SENT: 150 words, photo.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH KOREA — South Korea recorded more than 8,000 new coronavirus infections for the first time as health authorities reshape the country’s pandemic response to address a surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. SENT: 380 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HONG KONG — Hong Kong expanded a partial lockdown and tightened pandemic restrictions after more than 200 cases of COVID-19 were discovered at a public housing estate. SENT: 370 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

CYBERSECURITY-REVIEW BOARD — It’s a key part of Biden’s plans to fight major ransomware attacks and digital espionage campaigns: Creating a board of experts that would investigate major incidents to see what went wrong and try to prevent the problems from happening again. But it still hasn’t been set up. SENT: 780 words, photo.

NATIONAL

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICERS-CIVIL RIGHTS — Witness testimony will get underway in earnest at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of failing to intervene as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd by pressing his knee into the Black man’s neck as he lay facedown, handcuffed and gasping for air. SENT: 870 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Trial begins at 11 a.m.

WAFFLE HOUSE-SHOOTING — Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of a man who killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House with an assault-style rifle in April 2018 and then led police on a two-day manhunt. SENT: 780 words, photos.

RETURNING-TRIBAL-LAND — The descendants of Native American tribes on the Northern California coast are reclaiming a bit of their heritage that includes ancient redwoods that have stood since their ancestors walked the land. SENT: 710 words, photos.

SNOWMAKING-CLIMATE CHANGE — Snowpack in the Western United States has decreased by about 20% in the last century because of drought and climate change, making manmade snow more vital each year to opening ski resorts and fueling ski town economies that depend on tourism. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

YEMEN-UAE-EXPLAINER — Twice in the past week, Yemen’s rebels have launched attacks with missiles and drones on the United Arab Emirates, a major escalation for one of the world’s most protracted conflicts. SENT: 930 words, photo.

IRAQ-OUD MASTER — War kept him away from his beloved homeland for decades. Now, virtuoso oud player Naseer Shamma hopes to help rebuild conflict-scarred Iraq through a series of concerts and other projects to support culture and education. SENT: 730 words, photos.

TONGA-VOLCANO-ERUPTION — Nearly two dozen sailors on an Australian military ship going to deliver aid to Tonga have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials say, raising fears they could bring COVID-19 to a Pacific nation that has so far managed to avoid any outbreaks. SENT: 710 words, photos.

GERMANY-HOLOCAUST-RESCUERS — Those who rescued Jews during the Holocaust are being honored as the world commemorates the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp on Jan. 27, 1945. SENT: 930 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS — The opposition leader in Australia says its relationship with China will remain difficult even if his center-left Labor Party wins power at elections for the first time in almost a decade. SENT: 400 words, photo.

US-MILITARY-F35 — A U.S. Navy F35C Lightning II combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors, the military says. SENT: 380 words, photo.

GLOBAL CORRUPTION — Most countries have made little to no progress in bringing down corruption levels over the past decade, and authorities’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic in many places has weighed on accountability, a closely watched study by an anti-graft organization found. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares skidded following a volatile day on Wall Street. Inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine are overhanging markets. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 910 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

