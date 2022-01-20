AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————

ONLY ON AP

——————————

CHINESE-SCANNERS — At some of the world’s most sensitive spots, authorities have installed security screening devices made by a single Chinese company with deep ties to China’s military and the highest levels of the ruling Communist Party The company, Nuctech, has been frozen out of the U.S. for years due to national security concerns, but it has made deep inroads across Europe, according to records reviewed by The Associated Press. By Erika Kinetz. UPCOMING: 2,660 words, photos by 4 a.m. An abridged version of 1,060 words will also be available.

BIDEN-ONE YEAR-AP POLL — President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. By Aamer Madhani and Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

——————————

TOP STORIES

——————————

CONGRESS-VOTING BILLS — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapses when two senators refuse to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 980 words, photos, videos. With CONGRESS-VOTING BILLS-HIGHLIGHTS — Voting changes and more in Democrats’ broad elections bill.

UNITED STATES-UKRAINE-MILITARY-EXPLAINER — The Biden administration is unlikely to answer a further Russian invasion of Ukraine by sending U.S. combat troops. But it could pursue a range of less dramatic yet still risky options, including giving military support to a post-invasion Ukrainian resistance. By National Security Writer Robert Burns SENT: 1,040 words, photos. With UNITED STATES-UKRAINE — Biden says Putin will pay a “dear price” if Russia invades Ukraine. For full coverage of the Ukraine crisis.

BIDEN — Biden acknowledges that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized but insists he has “outperformed” expectations in dealing with it. By Zeke Miller and Josh Boak. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, video. With BIDEN-POLITICS — Biden pledges to connect more frequently with voters; BIDEN-FACT CHECK — Biden inflates his contribution to economic growth.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — The Spanish government is laying the groundwork for a different COVID-19 playbook, moving from crisis to control mode. Shifting from pandemic to endemic should allow it to approach the virus in much the same way countries deal with flu or measles. Similar steps are under consideration in Portugal and the United Kingdom. By Aritz Parra. UPCOMING: 1,100 words, photos by 4 a.m. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-PANDEMIC TO ENDEMIC-EXPLAINER.

TONGA-VOLCANO ERUPTION — The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga finally arrived after the Pacific nation’s main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. New Zealand and Australia each sent military transport planes that were carrying water containers, kits for temporary shelters, generators, hygiene supplies and communications equipment. By Nick Perry. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SCHOOLS-TEACHING RACE — A proposal to overhaul New Mexico's social studies standards has stirred debate over how race should be taught, with thousands of parents and teachers weighing in on changes that would dramatically increase instruction related to racial and social identity beginning in kindergarten. As states around the country look to update course offerings as student populations grow increasingly diverse, New Mexico officials say they hope their standards can be a model for social studies teaching that is culturally responsive. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

——————————

TRENDING NEWS

——————————

NCAA-TRANSGENDER ATHLETES — NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes. SENT: 270 words.

PETCO FIELD FATAL FALL — Cause of death released after mother, son fall at Petco Park. SENT: 210 words, photo.

APARTMENT-BUILDING-FIRE-CARDI-B — Bronx-raised Rapper Cardi B offers to pay fire victim burial costs. SENT: 240 words, photos.

LOS ANGELES-WOMEN KILLED — Police: Man arrested in slaying of L.A. woman, 24, at furniture store. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CUELLAR-FBI SEARCH — FBI confirm search near Texas home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar. SENT: 200 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-BLASPHEMY — Pakistan court sentences woman to death for blasphemy. SENT: 210 words.

——————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

——————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW ZEALAND — New Zealand is among the few remaining countries to have avoided any outbreaks of the omicron variant — but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says an outbreak was inevitable and the nation would tighten restrictions as soon as one was detected. SENT: 370 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine became the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Australia. SENT: 230 words, photo.

———————————

WASHINGTON

———————————

SUPREME COURT-TRUMP EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE — In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump the Supreme Court allows the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. SENT: 660 words, photo.

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN-DRONE STRIKE — The Pentagon has declassified and publicly released video footage of a U.S. drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians in the final hours of a chaotic American withdrawal that ended a 20-year war in Afghanistan. SENT: 240 words, photos, video.

——————————

NATIONAL

——————————

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICERS-CIVIL RIGHTS — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Thursday in the federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s constitutional rights while fellow Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man to the street. SENT: 660 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 10 a.m. court session. With GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICERS-CIVIL RIGHTS-WHO ARE THEY — Who are the officers on trial in Floyd’s death?

ALASKA-ELECTION REFORM — The Alaska Supreme Court upheld as valid a voter-approved election system that would end party primaries in the state and institute ranked choice voting in general elections. SENT: 640 words, photo.

LOCK AND DAM — The U.S. Army Corps says it will spend $732 million to expand a lock and dam system to help barges more efficiently transport millions of tons of corn, soybeans and other goods along the Mississippi River. SENT: 520 words, photo.

——————————

INTERNATIONAL

——————————

NORTH KOREA-US — Accusing the United States of hostility and threats, North Korea says it will consider restarting “all temporally-suspended activities” it had paused during its diplomacy with the Trump administration, in an apparent threat to resume testing of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles. SENT: 960 words, photos.

EUROPE-DIGITAL RULES-EXPLAINER — Online companies would have to step up efforts to keep harmful material or products off their platforms and take other measures to protect users under draft rules that European Union lawmakers are set to vote on. By Business Writer Kelvin Chan. UPCOMING: 560 words, photos by 4 a.m.

LEBANON-FIGHTING FOR GARBAGE — Sifting through a Beirut dumpster in the rain, 56-year-old Hoda is among Lebanon’s poorest, forced by a devastating economic crisis into an underclass of garbage pickers scratching out an existence. SENT: 880 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki criticized Biden for moving too slowly to reverse all of the Trump administration’s adverse policies against the Palestinians and not using Washington’s special relationship to pressure Israel to abandon “its rejection of a two-state solution and peace negotiations.” SENT: 890 words. With UNITED-NATIONS-HOLOCAUST-DENIAL — Israel hopes U.N. will unanimously condemn Holocaust denial.

——————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets rose after China cut interest rates to shore up flagging economic growth and Japan reported a double-digit rise in exports. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 620 words, photos. With JAPAN-TRADE — Japan’s imports hit record highs on surging energy prices.

AMAZON-CLOTHING STORE — Amazon says it plans to open a clothing store in a Southern California mall later this year, a first for the online behemoth and a fresh challenge for already struggling traditional retailers. By Retail Writer By Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 580 words, photos.

OFF THE CHARTS-INFLATION — Retail sales took an unexpected dip in December in what could be a signal that the increasing weight of persistently rising inflation is prompting a pullback in consumer spending. By Business Writer Damian Troise. UPCOMING: 550 words, photos by 9:30 a.m.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

——————————

HOW TO REACH US

——————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.