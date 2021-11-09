AP News Digest 3:25 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

MUSIC FESTIVAL-CROWD DEATHS-INVESTIGATION — The Houston police and fire departments were deeply involved in safety measures for the music festival where a surging crowd killed eight people, playing key roles in crowd control measures, on-site security staffing and the emergency response. The police chief even says he met with the headlining performer before the show. Now the city’s police department is leading the criminal investigation into how the deadly chaos erupted during Friday night’s performance by rapper Travis Scott By Michael Kunzelman and Juan A. Lozano. SENT: 1,260 words, photos. With MUSIC-FESTIVAL-DEATHS — With victims ID’d, many questions remain in Houston tragedy; PHILANTHROPY-EXPLAINER-CROWDFUNDING — How crowdfunding helps real Astroworld victims.

APEC — U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will have a rare virtual encounter this week as they gather online with other Pacific Rim leaders to chart a path to recovery out of the crisis brought on by the pandemic. By Nick Perry. SENT: 780 words, photos.

CAPITOL BREACH-SUBPOENAS — A committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection issues subpoenas to six associates of former President Donald Trump who were involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. Trump advisers Jason Miller and Michael Flynn are among those subpoenaed. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 990 words, photos.

INFRASTRUCTURE-TRAFFIC SAFETY — Congress has created a new requirement for automakers: Find a high-tech way to keep drunken people from driving cars. It’s one of the mandates aimed at improving auto safety in the $1 trillion infrastructure package that President Joe Biden is expected to sign soon. By Hope Yen and Tom Krisher. SENT: 930 words, photo.

CLIMATE-COP26-OBAMA — Former U.S. President Barack Obama has dropped in on U.N. climate talks to urge young climate activists to stay in the fight. Obama is credited as one of the leaders responsible for the 2015 Paris climate accord. In a speech, a roundtable and other events in Scotland, Obama told young people that their marches and protests have been key in forcing governments to start acting on climate. By Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 680 words, photos.

CLIMATE-RUSSIA — Russia has vast expanses of carbon-capturing forest, a fact that President Vladimir Putin's government wants counted in the country's favor at this year's U.N. climate summit. But scientists and environmental activists worry the oil-and-gas exporting nation is doing a poor job of protecting this green treasure and relying on dubious figures about the amount of carbon it can absorb. By Tanya Titova and Frank Jordans. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

CONGRESSMAN-VIOLENT-ANIME — Rep. Gosar under fire for anime attacking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. SENT: 320 words, photo.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ROMANIA — Dr. Petruta Filip is working 100-hour weeks at a Bucharest hospital which, like hospitals throughout Romania, is struggling under an onslaught of COVID-19 patients in a country with worryingly low vaccination rates. UPCOMING: 660 words, photos by 4 a.m.

SUPREME COURT-EXECUTIONS-PRAYER — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case about whether Texas must allow a chaplain to pray audibly and touch a prisoner during an execution. SENT: 740 words, photo. UPCOMING: 900 words after 10 a.m. arguments.

CONGRESS-BUDGET-DEMOCRATS — Rarely have leaders in Congress been asked to do so much with so little as they try to turn Biden’s big domestic vision into law. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 960 words, photos.

KENOSHA-PROTEST-SHOOTINGS — The protester and volunteer medic who survived after Kyle Rittenhouse shot him on the streets of Kenosha testified that he pointed his own gun at Rittenhouse but didn’t mean to and had no intention of firing it. SENT: 870 words, photos, videos.

SKYSCRAPER-CLIMB NEW YORK — An attraction giving thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up is opening. SENT: 620 words, photos.

DUBAI-RAZING THE VILLAGE — In fast-changing Dubai, the once-isolated Jebel Ali Village that's been home to generations of expatriates will be razed, the latest bit of history to be lost in this city-state. SENT: 990 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-MYANMAR — The U.N. humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1 “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.” SENT: 760 words, photo. With MYANMAR-US-RICHARDSON — U.S. ex-diplomat defends private mission to troubled Myanmar.

UNITED NATIONS-ETHIOPIA-DIPLOMACY — The African Union’s envoy for the Horn of Africa warned that there is a short “window of opportunity” and little time to reverse the crisis in northern Ethiopia which has drastically deteriorated in recent weeks amid an escalating offensive by Tigray forces against the government. SENT: 770 words.

SPACEX-CREW-RETURN — Four astronauts returned to Earth, riding home with SpaceX to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 640 words, photos, video.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets fell after Wall Street rose to a record for an eighth day. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 400 words, photos.

BEARS-STEELERS — Mike Tomlin sat down, smiled and let out a sarcastic laugh. “Had ’em all the way, right?” the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach said after his team slipped past Chicago 29-27. Not exactly. By Sports Writer Will Graves. SENT: 870 words, photos.

