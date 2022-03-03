AP News Digest 3:15 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR — More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, in the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations says, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to two strategic seaports. The mass evacuation could be seen in Kharkiv, where residents desperate to escape falling shells and bombs crowded the city’s train station and pressed onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed. By Jim Heintz, Yuras Karmanau, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-EYES-ON-THE-GROUND.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — The House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol says its evidence shows former President Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about it and pressured state officials to overturn the results. By Eric Tucker, Farnoush Amiri and Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 500 words, photos.

FINLAND-SWEDEN-NATO — Throughout the Cold War and in the decades since it ended, nothing could persuade Finns and Swedes that they would be better off joining NATO. Until now. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has profoundly changed Europe’s security outlook, including for Nordic neutrals Finland and Sweden, where support for joining NATO has surged to record levels. Moscow has warned that it would be forced to take retaliatory measures if Finland and Sweden joined the alliance. By Jari Tanner. SENT: 830 words, photo.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-CORPORATE RISKS — Automakers hit pause on their factories in Russia, oil companies withdrew from lucrative Russian joint ventures, airlines had to drop their Moscow routes and brewers stopped making beer. Russia's invasion of Ukraine threw corporate strategies into disarray and forced companies to question whether it’s worth operating in a country that quickly became a global pariah if they want to save their reputations and live up to lofty corporate governance standards. By Business Writer Kelvin Chan. UPCOMING: 1,100 words, photos by 6 a.m.

PARALYMPICS-RUSSIA OUT — In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries’ roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said in Beijing. By Sports Writer Stephen Wade. SENT: 400 words, photos. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR below. For full coverage of the war.

SUPREME COURT-BIDEN-SENATE — President Joe Biden learned plenty about the Supreme Court confirmation process during his 36-year Senate career, particularly the 17 years he spent as chairman or vice chairman of the Judiciary Committee. That experience led in part to his nomination of federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. By Darlene Superville. SENT: 1,270 words, photos. With SUPREME COURT-VACANCY — Confirmation hearings for Jackson will begin March 21.

————————————————————

MORE ON RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR

————————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-INDIA STUDENTS — Thousands of Indians studying in Ukraine have suddenly found themselves in the midst of war after Russia invaded the country last week, with many hunkered inside bunkers and fearful of what lies ahead. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-END OF DIPLOMACY — The fierce, mutual hostility over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raises a critical question: Is U.S.-Russian diplomacy effectively dead? UPCOMING: 1,040 words, photos by 9 a.m.

—————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-VACCINES — Experts say there are many factors why COVID-19 vaccination rates are still low in some countries. By Science Writer Victoria Milko. SENT: 320 words, illustration.

————————————

TRENDING NEWS

————————————

EX-UFC CHAMPION ARRESTED — Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez charged with shooting at molestation suspect. SENT: 470 words, photos.

STANFORD-MEYER — Stanford mourns death of goalkeeper Katie Meyer. SENT: 190 words, photos.

TIKTOK-STATES-PROBE — States launch probe into TikTok’s effect on kids’ health. SENT: 590 words.

POLICE SHOOTING-YOUTH KILLED — Police shoot, kill 12-year-old boy in Philly after bullet hits cop car. SENT: 480 words, photos.

AMAZON-STORES-CLOSING — Amazon shuttering its physical bookstores and 4-star shops. SENT: 420 words, photos.

—————————

WASHINGTON

—————————

BIDEN-MENTAL HEALTH PLAN — Biden’s new plan to expand mental health and drug abuse treatment would pour hundreds of millions of dollars into suicide prevention, mental health services for youth, and community clinics providing 24/7 access to people in crisis. SENT: 820 words, photo.

CONGRESS-VETERANS-BURN PITS — The House is poised to pass legislation that would dramatically boost health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. SENT: 920 words, photo.

STATE OF THE UNION-POLITICS — Biden used his State of the Union address to embrace a centrist approach to politics during a crucial election year, potentially alienating key constituents within the Democratic Party. By National Politics Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 900 words, photos.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

TAINTED WATER-HAWAIIANS — When the U.S. Navy confirmed petroleum from one of its fuel tank facilities had leaked into Pearl Harbor’s tap water, many Native Hawaiians were not just concerned, they were hurt and offended. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW ZEALAND PROTEST — New Zealand police say they will review hours of cellphone footage taken by themselves, the media and the public to identify lawbreakers, while crews begin the cleanup of Parliament’s grounds after a protest there against coronavirus vaccine mandates ended in violence. SENT: 400 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-FLOODS — Around 500,000 people in Sydney and its surrounds had by Thursday been told to evacuate or prepare to flee floodwaters as torrential rain lashed an extraordinarily long stretch of the Australian east coast. SENT: 490 words, photos.

CHINA-CONGRESS-ECONOMY — China’s ruling Communist Party is temporarily turning away from its longer-term ambitions to focus on pulling the economy out of a slump as the country heads into the annual meeting of its ceremonial legislature. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 770 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-ELECTION — Two leading conservatives in South Korea’s presidential race unified behind one of them Thursday in a last-minute political deal that could boost their chances of victory in next week’s election. SENT: 370 words, photos.

SRI LANKA-ENERGY CRISIS — Sri Lanka’s already dire economic crisis has deepened as oil prices hover near $110 a barrel. SENT: 640 words, photos.

US-QUAD MEETING — Biden and the prime ministers of India, Australia and Japan will meet virtually in a meeting of the Indo-Pacific alliance known as the Quad that comes a week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine. SENT: 150 words, photo.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

JAPAN-NISSAN-GREG KELLY — A Tokyo court gave a suspended sentence to Greg Kelly, a former American executive at Nissan Motor charged with underreporting his boss Carlos Ghosn’s pay. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 720 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets rebounded and oil prices climbed higher after the head of the Federal Reserve said he supports a smaller rise in interest rates than some expected. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 630 words, photos.

OFF THE CHARTS-GRAIN PRICES — Consumers facing higher prices for products made with corn and wheat could be in for more pain as global supplies tighten because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. By Business Writer Damian Troise. UPCOMING: 400 words, photo by 9 a.m.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

——————

SPORTS

——————

TIM DAHLBERG-BASEBALL’S MESS -- The talks are over, and baseball’s opening day is gone, too. At least we know who is to blame, and it’s not anyone wearing a uniform. By Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 810 words, photos.

—————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.