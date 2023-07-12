Watch live: Joe Biden holds news conference after Nato leaders summit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden holds a news conference following talks at the Nato summit on Wednesday, 12 July.

The US president met with world leaders in Lithuania as G7 countries announced an international framework that paves the way for long-term security assurances for Ukraine to boost its defences against Russia.

On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the military alliance’s leaders for not extending membership to Ukraine, calling the inaction “absurd”

Mr Biden has previously said that he thinks Ukraine is “not ready” for membership.

His remarks came after US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Nato would be at war with Russia if Ukraine were to join the alliance now.

On Wednesday, Mr Zelensky declared that the outcome of the Nato summit is a “meaningful success for Ukraine” with new security opportunities.

Mr Biden’s speech on Wednesday is expected to highlight how the US and its allies are supporting Ukraine in the war.