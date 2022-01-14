AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————

TOP STORIES

——————————

AUSTRALIAN OPEN-DJOKOVIC — Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke says he used his ministerial discretion to revoke the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds three days before the Australian Open is to begin. Djokovic’s lawyers are expected to appeal the cancellation in the Federal Circuit and Family Court as they successfully did after the first cancellation. By John Pye and Rod McGuirk. SENT: 470 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES — The Supreme Court stops a major push by the Biden administration to boost the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, a requirement that employees at large businesses get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers. By Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko. SENT: 810 words, photos.

BIDEN-ANALYSIS — He was supposed to break through the congressional logjam. End the pandemic. Get the economy back on track. But a torrent of bad news is gnawing at the foundational rationale of President Joe Biden’s presidency: that he could get the job done. By Zeke Miller, Colleen Long and Josh Boak. SENT: 1,070 words, photos. With CONGRESS-BIDEN-GRIDLOCK — Snapshots of division and futility on Capitol Hill; CONGRESS-VOTING BILLS — Biden says he’s “not sure” voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year.

NORTH KOREA-US — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea say, in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 730 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASK MANDATES — Italy, Spain and other European countries are re-instating or stiffening mask mandates as their hospitals struggle with mounting numbers of COVID-19 patients. Other nations, like the Netherlands, are considering introducing masking rules. By Frances D’Emilio. SENT: 880 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-BACHA POSH — In the heavily patriarchal, male-dominated society of Afghanistan where women and girls are usually relegated to the home, there is one tradition which allows girls access to the male world: Bacha posh. A girl dresses, behaves and is treated as a boy, allowing her to play and — crucially for her family — to work as a boy would be able to do. By Mstyslav Chernov and Elena Becatoros. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video.

——————————

TRENDING NEWS

——————————

SPIDER-MAN-COMIC AUCTION — Spider-Man comic page sells for record $3.36 million bidding. SENT: 140 words, photo.

PIG HEART TRANSPLANT — Hospital: Poor health only criteria for pig heart transplant. SENT: 260 words, photos.

KINGS-FEMALE-TRAINER — Kings trainer becomes first female staffer on bench in NHL. SENT: 230 words, photo.

BALTIMORE PROSECUTOR-INDICTMENT — High-profile Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby indicted. SENT: 570 words, photo.

DENMARK-QUEEN-GOLDEN JUBILEE — In shadow of pandemic, Danish queen marks 50 years on throne. SENT: 580 words, photos.

TEENAGER SHOT-WALKING DOG — “Speak up”: Houston girl, 16, fatally shot as she walked dog. SENT: 530 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY-GOFUNDME-ACQUISITION — GoFundMe acquires nonprofit fundraising platform Classy. SENT: 270 words.

——————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

——————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH KOREA — South Korea will slightly ease its coronavirus gathering restrictions starting next week but continue to maintain a 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants and entertainment venues, as it braces for a possible surge in infections driven by the contagious omicron variant. SENT: 470 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CAMBODIA — Cambodia begins a fourth round of vaccinations against the coronavirus in response to the omicron variant, with high-risk groups being among the first to receive the additional boosters. SENT: 230 words, photos.

——————————

WASHINGTON

——————————

BIDEN-CHILD TAX CREDIT — For the first time in half a year, families are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit — a program that was intended to be part of Biden’s legacy but has emerged instead as a flash point over who is worthy of government support. SENT: 1,130 words, photo.

FEDERAL RESERVE-NOMINATIONS — Biden will nominate three people for the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, including Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former Fed and Treasury official, for the top regulatory slot and Lisa Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed’s board. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 940 words, photos.

——————————

NATIONAL

——————————

SIRHAN SIRHAN-PAROLE — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole by California’s governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history. SENT: 730 words, photos, video.

CHRISTMAS PARADE-SUV — A Wisconsin man charged with murder in the deaths of six people struck by an SUV while marching in a Christmas parade has a preliminary hearing. SENT: 560 words, photos. UPCOMING: Hearing at 10:15 a.m.

ELECTION 2022-WISCONSIN GOVERNOR — To win reelection, Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is trying to convince voters that he’s also a valiant defender of democracy and the lone figure ensuring their votes will still matter in 2024 and beyond. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

LA OFF-DUTY OFFICER SLAIN — Federal prosecutors have charged four people in connection with the robbery and killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer and allege the suspects are tied to a street gang, authorities say. SENT: 810 words.

———————————

INTERNATIONAL

———————————

CHINA-KAZAKHSTAN-EXPLAINER — China gave strong verbal backing to Kazakhstan’s leader for his deadly crackdown to quell violent unrest, but stood aside as Russia sent in special forces troops. SENT: 800 words, photos.

INDIA-BISHOP ACQUITTED — An Indian court acquitted a Roman Catholic bishop of charges of raping a nun in her rural convent, a case that became a major issue amid allegations of sexual harassment in the church. SENT: 270 words.

INDIA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-HINDU FESTIVAL — Tens of thousands of devout Hindus, led by heads of monasteries and ash-smeared ascetics, took a holy dip into the frigid waters of the Ganges River in northern India despite rising COVID-19 infections in the country. SENT: 490 words.

——————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————————

CHINA-TRADE — China’s politically volatile global trade surplus surged to $676.4 billion in 2021, likely the highest ever for any country, as exports jumped 29.9% over a year earlier despite semiconductor shortages that disrupted manufacturing. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 670 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares slipped after a retreat on Wall Street that left the Nasdaq composite down 2.5%. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 630 words, photos.

RETAIL SALES — The Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for December. By Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated, photo.

INDSUTRIAL PRODUCTION — The Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial production for December. By Economics Writer Martin Crutsinger. UPCOMING: 130 words after 9:15 a.m. release, then updated, photo.

——————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

——————————

SRI LANKA-ELEPHANTS — Conservationists and veterinarians are warning that plastic waste in an open landfill in eastern Sri Lanka is killing elephants, after two more were found dead over the weekend. SENT: 480 words, photos.

——————————

SPORTS

——————————

TIM DAHLBERG-BLACK COACHES — With David Culley's firing, the list of Black head coaches in the NFL contains just one name, illustrating how the NFL hasn’t been able to figure out how to have a representative amount of Black coaches in a league where 70% of players are Black. By Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 820 words, photos.

——————————

HOW TO REACH US

——————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Masayo Yoshida (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.