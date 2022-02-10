AP News Digest 3:50 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

DOPING-RUSSIA — Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar who was expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s figure skating, practiced as usual, hours after reports that she tested positive for a banned substance. By Sports Writers Dave Skretta and Graham Dunbar. SENT: 1,170 words, photos. With DOPING-RUSSIA-EXPLAINER — The drug behind Russia’s Olympic skating case.

MEN’S FREE SKATE — Nathan Chen followed his record short program at the Beijing Games with a near-perfect free skate that earned him a long-awaited Olympic gold medal. The 22-year-old star landed all five of his quads during his “Rocketman” program to finish with 332.60 points, just three off his own world record. He’s the first American champion since Evan Lysacek in 2010 in Vancouver. By Sports Writer Dave Skretta. SENT: 990 words, photos. With BEIJING-OLYMPICS-THE LATEST.

UKRAINE TENSIONS-PEACE DEAL-EXPLAINER — A peace agreement for the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine that has never quite ended is back in the spotlight amid a Russian military buildup near the country’s borders and rising tensions about whether Moscow will invade. Top officials from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany are meeting in Berlin to discuss ways of implementing the deal that was signed in Belarusian capital Minsk in 2015. By Vladimir Isachenkov. SENT: 1,020 words, photos. For full coverage of Ukraine.

ELECTION 2022-REPUBLICANS — A rift over the Republican National Committee’s vote to censure former President Donald Trump’s House GOP critics exposes the competing forces fighting to control the party. For most Republicans, the choice heading into the midterm elections is clear: Either you’re with Trump or against him. By National Politics Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 970 words, photo. Also see NATIONAL ARCHIVES-TRUMP RECORDS below.

SUPREME COURT-BIDEN-JUDICIAL EXPERIENCE — President Joe Biden has already made history by nominating more public defenders, civil rights attorneys and nonprofit lawyers to the federal bench during his first year in office than past presidents. He’s increasing not just the racial and gender diversity of the federal judiciary but the range of its professional expertise as well. By Colleen Long. SENT: 1,110 words, photo.

SYRIA-YAZIDI IN EXILE — She was 11 years old when she was abducted, along with thousands of others when Islamic State militants overran her hometown of Sinjar in northwestern Iraq. Since then, Roza Barakat has been afraid to go home, fearing her community would not accept her. Her story mirrors the plight of many Yazidi women enslaved by IS, who came of age during wartime and for whom liberation has spurred an identity crisis. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

MORE ON THE OLYMPICS

WOMEN’S HALFPIPE — American snowboarder Chloe Kim turned in a strong opening run to win gold, easily defending her Olympic halfpipe title. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 930 words, photos.

SHIFFRIN RESETS AGAIN — Mikaela Shiffrin’s long history of success is a big reason that her two-immediate-mistakes-in-two-races start to the Beijing Olympics is so difficult for everyone to comprehend, including her. By National Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 730 words, photos. With NBC-SHIFFRIN — NBC defends Shiffrin coverage, suggests sexism by critics.

CHINA GOES BIG — Beijing’s Winter Olympics remind us of how everything in China is big, bigger — and even bigger. By Sports Writer Stephen Wade. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

GLIMPSES-COVID SCARE — Glimpses at Olympics, images from one visitor’s COVID scare. SENT: 240 words, photos.

BEIJING-SNAPSHOT-GREAT-WALL — Great Wall, a symbol of China’s strength. SENT: 270 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADA PROTESTS — A blockade of the bridge between Canada and Detroit by protesters demanding an end to Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions forced the shutdown of a Ford plant and began to have broader implications for the North American auto industry. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FRANCE-PROTESTS — Paris police banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions, in part inspired by protesters in Canada. SENT: 220 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW ZEALAND PROTESTS — Police arrested dozens of protesters who were camped out on the grounds of New Zealand’s Parliament on the third day of a convoy protest against coronavirus mandates. SENT: 520 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH KOREA — South Korea will begin offering Novavax Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine at hospitals, nursing homes and public health centers next week, officials say, adding another tool to fight a fast-developing omicron surge. SENT: 330 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ZIMBABWE SCHOOLS — Zimbabwe is reopening schools after two years of pandemic induced intermittent closures, but a pay dispute with teachers is disrupting learning at many schools and the government threatens to punish absent teachers. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 5 a.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TONGA — Coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly in Tonga, and tests have confirmed that the particularly contagious omicron variant is behind the isolated Pacific island nation’s first community outbreak since the start of the pandemic, officials say. SENT: 440 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PHILIPPINES — The Philippines lifted a nearly two-year ban on foreign travelers in a lifesaving boost for its tourism and related industries as an omicron-fueled surge eases. SENT: 380 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

BOB SAGET — Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head. SENT: 370 words, photo.

SPACEX-DOOMED SATELLITES — SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm. SENT: 360 words, photo, videos.

AMERICAN IDOL CONTESTANT-DEADLY CRASH — Former “American Idol” star charged in fatal DUI crash. SENT: 510 words, photo.

EMIRATES-PRINCE WILLIAM — Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip. SENT: 810 words, photos.

WEST-HAM-ZOUMA-CAT — West Ham’s Zouma starts after condemnation for kicking cat. SENT: 370 words, photo.

OBIT-JEREMY GIAMBI — Former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi dies at 47. SENT: 360 words, photos.

GREEN DAY-STOLEN CAR — Green Day front man’s beloved car recovered after theft. SENT: 250 words, photos.

OBIT-BETTY DAVIS — Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dead at 77. SENT: 540 words.

WASHINGTON

BIDEN — Biden tries to jump-start progress on his stalled domestic agenda by refocusing attention on one of his most popular proposals, limiting the cost of prescription drugs. SENT: 380 words, photo. UPCOMING: 700 words after 12:30 p.m. event.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES-TRUMP RECORDS — The National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to investigate whether Trump violated federal law in the handling of documents, The Washington Post reported. SENT: 560 words, photo.

FLORIDA REDISTRICTING — Civil rights activists worry that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling could embolden Republicans to take aim at splitting majority-Black districts and ultimately reduce Black voters’ influence on Capitol Hill. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

NATIONAL

SAN FRANCISCO-SCHOOL BOARD RECALL — A seemingly endless amount of drama, name-calling, lawsuits and outrage from parents have made the saga of San Francisco’s school board a riveting pandemic sideshow. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICERS-CIVIL RIGHTS — A toxicologist testified at the federal trial of three former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights that it wasn’t drug use, heart disease nor an agitated state known as “excited delirium” that caused Floyd’s death after officers pinned him to the pavement in May 2020. SENT: 790 words, photos. UPCOMING: Trial resumes at 10:30 a.m.

INTERNATIONAL

INDIA-POLITICS OF RELIGION — The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, seeking re-election in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, are casting the neglected town of Ayodhya as a blueprint for Hindu-first politics and economic prosperity. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

NORTH KOREA-MILITARY PARADE — Satellite photos show hundreds of people in formation at a training ground in North Korea’s capital in a possible sign the country is preparing for a military parade amid heightened animosities over its recent missile tests. SENT: 560 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-US — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States remains focused long-term on the Indo-Pacific region despite concerns over Russian aggression toward the Ukraine. SENT: 630 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

CONSUMER PRICES — With American consumers spending freely and many supply chains still snarled, year-over-year inflation may have notched yet another four-decade high in January. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 780 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing from 8:30 a.m. report.

TESLA-DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT — California sued Tesla Inc. over allegations of discrimination and harassment of Black employees at its San Francisco Bay area factory. SENT: 400 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global shares rose as investors tried to gauge U.S. inflation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 430 words, photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

SPORTS

SUPER BOWL-GOODELL — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was grilled on two hot topics that have put the league under heavy scrutiny: racism and discrimination in hiring. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. SENT: 970 words, photos.

