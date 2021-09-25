AP News Digest 3:40 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

NEO-NAZIS-FACEBOOK — Dozens of far-right extremists use Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter to promote their brands, new research shows. By carefully toeing the line of propriety, key architects of Germany’s far-right harness the power of mainstream social media to promote festivals, fashion brands, music labels and mixed martial arts tournaments. By Erika Kinetz. SENT: 1,810 words, photo

UNITED STATES-PAKISTAN-INTELLIGENCE — The Taliban’s takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the U.S. and Pakistan, two putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan. But both sides still need each other. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ISRAEL BOOSTER — Israel is pressing ahead with its aggressive campaign of offering coronavirus boosters to almost anyone over 12 and says its approach was further vindicated by a U.S. decision to give the shots to older patients or those at higher risk. By Ilan Ben Zion. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

POLICE TRAINING — Since the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed, police departments around the country are increasingly pushing for training, particularly as calls to defund police rise and cities pass reforms aimed at cracking down on police brutality. By David Sharp. SENT: 970 words, photo.

GAYS IN MILITARY — Military academy students are marking the 10th anniversary of the end of “don’t ask, don’t tell” this week. They say there is now wide acceptance of gays, lesbians and bisexuals, but not as much for transgender students. More work needs to be done. By Dave Collins. SENT: 870 words, photos.

HUNGARY-POLAND-LEAVING-EU? — When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, they thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity. Yet 17 years later, as the EU ramps up efforts to rein in democratic backsliding in both countries, some of the governing right-wing populists in Hungary and Poland are comparing the bloc to their former Soviet oppressors — and flirting with the prospect of exiting the bloc. By Justin Spike and Venessa Gera. SENT: 990 words, photos.

MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS-AUTOPSY — Autopsy: Actor Michael K. Williams died of drug intoxication. SENT: 400 words, photo.

PEOPLE-ELON-MUSK-GRIMES — Elon Musk and singer Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years. SENT: 190 words, photo.

TROPICAL-WEATHER — Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 2 storm in Atlantic. SENT: 170 words.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BOOSTERS-EXPLAINER-Q&A — Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. SENT: 640 words, photo.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE — A federal judge has handed down a second blow to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s contentious order allowing parents to opt out of school mask requirements, ruling that Knox County Schools must implement a mask mandate to help protect children with health problems amid the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 440 words, photo.

UN-GENERAL-ASSEMBLY — In today’s world, few conflicts stay local. There’s India’s fight over the Kashmir region with bitter rival Pakistan, Haiti’s inner turmoil spilling into a migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and questions about the Ethiopian government’s role in reported starvation deaths in the Tigray region. All will come into full view when leaders from those regions address the U.N. General Assembly. SENT: 390 words, photos.

UN-GENERAL-ASSEMBLY-PAKISTAN — Prime Minister Imran Khan sought to cast Pakistan as the victim of American ungratefulness and an international double standard in his address to the United Nations General Assembly. SENT: 820 words, photos.

UN-GENERAL-ASSEMBLY-AFGHANISTAN-SPEAKER — It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won’t get to speak at this year’s U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders. The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. SENT: 500 words, photos.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-GLIMPSES-CHECK — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley didn’t phone in her speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Friday. But she did have what appeared to be an iPhone in hand while delivering impassioned remarks to fellow world leaders. The General Assembly hall is equipped with a teleprompter, but few leaders use it, with most opting for paper speeches. While phones have become more common for speechmakers in general, they remain rare at the General Assembly. SENT: 260 words, photos.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-TELLING COVID'S STORY — the coronavirus pandemic was THE talking point at the United Nations General Assembly this week — serving as projection, promotional tool and proxy for other pressing issues put forward by world leaders in their signature annual addresses. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

BIDEN-CONGRESS-BUDGET — President Joe Biden says talks over his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan have hit a “stalemate” in Congress as he makes the case for his expansive effort to recast the nation’s tax and spending programs and make what he sees as sweeping, overdue investments. By Lisa Mascaro and Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 750 words, photos, video.

ARKANSAS GOVERNOR-SARAH SANDERS — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders might be running for governor of Arkansas, but she’s not talking much about the state. Sanders acknowledges she’s nationalizing the race. By Andrew DeMillo. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

LOS ANGELES MAYOR-KAREN BASS — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass a prominent figure in national Democratic politics who was on President Joe Biden’s short list when he was considering a vice presidential pick, is planning to run for Los Angeles mayor, a person familiar with her plans say. SENT: 360 words, photos.

BORDER-MIGRANT-CAMP — No migrants are left at a Texas border encampment, about a week after nearly 15,000 people — most of them Haitians — huddled in makeshift shelters hoping for the chance to seek asylum. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

MEDICATION ABORTION-EXPLAINER — Medication abortion accounts for about 40% of all abortions in the U.S. The increasingly common method relies on pills rather than surgery, opening the possibility for abortions to be done in a woman’s home rather than a clinic. It’s an option that has become important during the COVID-19 pandemic. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

WESTERN-WILDFIRES — Firefighters hope shifting winds and cooling temperatures over the next few days will aid their efforts to battle a destructive wildfire in a drought-stricken forest in California’s far north that has displaced thousands of people and burned at least 100 structures. SENT: 570 words, photos, video.

TRIBAL-WHALING — An administrative law judge has recommended that a Native American tribe in Washington state once again be allowed to hunt gray whales — a major step in its decades-long effort to resume the ancient practice. SENT: 790 words, photos.

CHARLESTON-CHURCH-SHOOTING — Attorneys for the federal government have opposed Dylann Roof’s request for a new appellate hearing, arguing that the South Carolina man was properly convicted and sentenced for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black congregation. SENT: 580 words, photo.

CALIFORNIA-IMMIGRATION-LANGUAGE — California will strike the word “alien” from its state laws, getting rid of what Gov. Gavin Newsom called “an offensive term for a human being” that has “fueled a divisive and hurtful narrative.” SENT: 400 words, photo.

RIKERS ISLAND-JAIL CRISIS — New York City faced mounting pressure Friday to solve its spiraling jail crisis, with members of Congress calling for a federal civil rights investigation and a court-appointed monitor blasting the city for a failure of leadership amid staggering violence. SENT: 940 words, photo.

HAITI-US-DEPORTED MIGRANTS — The U.S. has expelled some 2,000 migrants to Haiti this week via more than 17 flights, with several more scheduled in upcoming days. Staying in Haiti is not an option for many of them, who, like Jhon Celestin and his family, are planning to flee their country again as soon as they can. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

GERMANY-ELECTION — Germany’s closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union’s most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel, whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. The environmentalist Greens also are eyeing at least a share of power. SENT: 840 words, photos.

LIBYA — Hundreds of protesters gathered in Libya’s capital of Tripoli on Friday to oppose a decision by the country’s lawmakers to pass a vote of no-confidence in the transitional government. SENT: 460 words, photos.

TAIWAN-NATIONALIST-PARTY — Fraught relations with neighboring China are dominating the election for the leader of Taiwan’s main opposition Nationalist Party. Four candidates, including incumbent Chairman Johnny Chiang, are competing for the leadership of the party that has advocated closer relations with Beijing. SENT: 450 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY-VIRAL-GIF-FUNDRAISER — If you’ve been on social media, or texted with GIF-loving friends, you know Drew Scanlon’s face. His GIF, known as “Blinking Guy” or “Blinking White Guy,” is estimated to have been used more than 1.7 billion times across the internet to express disbelief or confusion. It even has its own Twitter page. By Business Writer Haleluya Hadero. SENT: 380 words, photos.

FEDERAL-RESERVE-CHANGING-ECONOMY — Disruptions to the U.S. economy — consequences of the viral pandemic that erupted 18 months ago — appear likely to endure, a group of business owners and nonprofit executives told Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. SENT: 740 words, photo.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Wall street closed out a choppy week of trading with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes, though the S&P 500 managed its first weekly gain in three weeks. SENT: 730 words, photo. WITH: NEW HOME SALES — Sales of new homes in the U.S. rose modestly in August as rising prices continue to sideline potential buyers. SENT: 275 words, photos.

TV-NUCLEAR-FAMILY — Ry Russo-Young knew she had a story worth hearing, but it was one she was struggling to tell. As a youngster, Russo-Young was at the heart of a legal fight that drew headlines in 1990s America. The two mothers who raised her in New York, including one biological parent, were sued by the California sperm donor for paternity rights. The movie that she envisioned for a decade wasn’t jelling for the filmmaker and TV director. Russo-Young ultimately found her voice in “Nuclear Family,” a three-part HBO docuseries starting Sunday. By Television Writer Lynn Elber. SENT: 900 words, photo.

MILAN-FASHION-WEEK — Milan Fashion Week opened its third day of preview shows for next spring and summer against the backdrop of thousands of young environmental protesters calling out the industry Friday for its wasteful and polluting ways. BY Fashion Writer Colleen Barry. SENT: 880 words, photos.

GLF—RYDER CUP-OPENER — Americans hit three unforgettable shots on the opening day of the Ryder Cup and two went for naught. Turns out they didn’t need them. Captain Steve Stricker’s young squad patiently built the biggest U.S. opening-day lead since 1975, pummeling defending champion Europe in both the foursomes and fourball matches Friday for a 6-2 cushion. By Jim Litke. UPCOMING: 820 words, photos by 4 a.m. With GLF—Ryder Cup-Spieth Shot; GLF-Ryder-Cup-Tiger-Woods; GLF--Ryder Cup-DeChambeau; GLF—Ryder Cup-Capsules; GLF—Ryder Cup-Glance; GLF—Ryder Cup-Pairings (sent).

