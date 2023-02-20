For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of Kyiv as Joe Biden makes a surprise trip to Ukraine, his first since war broke out almost one year ago.

The US president held a bilateral meeting this morning (20 February) with Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Mr Biden expressed the United States’ “unwavering support” for Ukraine.

Mr Biden has vowed that the US will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Vladimir Putin’s forces for as long as it takes.

The impromptu visit came one day before Putin was due to make a major address, in which he was expected to set out Russia’s aims for the second year of the invasion.

Mr Biden has promised an additional $500m worth of support for Ukraine, including weaponry such as artillery ammunition and anti-armour systems.

Tighter sanctions will also be imposed on Russia by the US.

